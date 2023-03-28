OXE MARINE EXPAND THEIR FOOTPRINT IN ASIA BY APPOINTING CREATION CO., LTD AS DEALERS FOR JAPAN

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine is expanding in Asia by appointing Creation Co., Ltd as new dealers for the company's diesel-powered outboards on the Japanese market. Creation Co., Ltd, founded in 1988, offers boat sales, motors, as well as service and repairs.

This partnership makes Creation Co., Ltd the first dealer of OXE Marine's diesel-powered outboard motors, OXE Diesel Outboards, in Japan. In order to grow internationally and increase sales, OXE Marine has previously established partnerships with several distributors in Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Creation Co., Ltd is participating in the ongoing Japan International Boatshow 2023.

"We have found a very good partner for continued expansion in Creation Co., Ltd. We are convinced our diesel outboards, with industry-leading fuel efficiency, will be of interest to both recreational and commercial boats in the Japanese market," says Anders Berg, CEO of OXE Marine AB.

OXE Marine's diesel outboards, OXE Diesel, have significantly lower fuel consumption than their gasoline counterparts and can also run on biodiesel such as HVO100. When OXE Marine tested a twin installation of their OXE300 motors on a Nimbus T11 boat last year, the gasoline installation of the same power class showed a 50 percent higher fuel consumption. Furthermore, when the two OXE300 from OXE Marine were operated on HVO100 biodiesel, carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by up to 92% compared to the gasoline installation.

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) is the company behind the world's first high performance diesel outboard. The company's unique and patented solutions for high transmission between powerhead and lower leg has led to a global high demand for the company's outboards. OXE Marine are on a journey to make life at sea prosperous for people and planet.

