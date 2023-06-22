OXE MARINE RECEIVES ORDERS WORTH SEK12M (USD1.1M) FROM UNITED STATES DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

News provided by

OXE Marine AB

22 Jun, 2023, 07:42 ET

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine Inc (US), a subsidiary of OXE Marine AB (publ), has received two orders totaling 14 OXE300 HP diesel outboard engines, including spare parts and C-CRES mobility support, for the U.S Navy's continued use in their ongoing test and evaluation program for research and development objectives of diesel outboard engine technology for possible future operational applications. The total value of the orders amounts to SEK12M (USD1.1M), and delivery of the products is planned for June this year.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to work with the Defense Logistics Agency. Our efforts to continue to grow the diesel outboards market is gaining momentum with increasing interest in OXE Marine's unique technology in the marine market," says Paul Frick, CEO of OXE Marine.

Certified Adviser 
FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail [email protected]

For further information, please contact: 
Paul Frick, CEO, OXE Marine AB, [email protected], +46 70 325 06 20
Jonas Wikström, Chairman of the board, [email protected], +46 70 753 65 66

The following files are available for download:CMMCF

SOURCE OXE Marine AB

Also from this source

OXE MARINE AB (PUBL) APPOINTS PAUL FRICK AS NEW CEO

Report From the Annual General Meeting in OXE Marine Ab (Publ) On 2 May 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.