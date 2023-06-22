OXE MARINE RECEIVES ORDERS WORTH SEK12M (USD1.1M) FROM UNITED STATES DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY

ÄNGELHOLM, Sweden, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OXE Marine Inc (US), a subsidiary of OXE Marine AB (publ), has received two orders totaling 14 OXE300 HP diesel outboard engines, including spare parts and C-CRES mobility support, for the U.S Navy's continued use in their ongoing test and evaluation program for research and development objectives of diesel outboard engine technology for possible future operational applications. The total value of the orders amounts to SEK12M (USD1.1M), and delivery of the products is planned for June this year.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to work with the Defense Logistics Agency. Our efforts to continue to grow the diesel outboards market is gaining momentum with increasing interest in OXE Marine's unique technology in the marine market," says Paul Frick, CEO of OXE Marine.

