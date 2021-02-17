OxeFit Appoints Hassan Ahmed to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OxeFit, the company revolutionizing strength training through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Hassan M. Ahmed, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors and professional rock climber Nick Sagar to its Technical Advisory Board.

"We are pleased to welcome such a well-respected and prolific leader as Hassan to our board. His expertise coupled with Nick's perspective will be invaluable to OxeFit as we launch our innovative products and focus on rapidly scaling our business," said OxeFit Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board Mohammed "Rab" Shanableh. "Hassan brings an extensive technology background accompanied by a proven track record of disrupting industries through successful ventures, while Nick offers insight into the unique physical and mental mindset of an elite athlete. The addition of both to our team further deepens our bench of experts in the technology and fitness space, bringing more innovative perspectives to the table."

Dr. Ahmed most recently served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Affirmed Networks, which was acquired by Microsoft in April 2020. Before founding Affirmed Networks in 2010, he was a senior advisor at Charles River Ventures. Prior to this role, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonus Networks for a decade as well as various executive roles at Ascend Communications, Cascade Communications and Analog Devices. Dr. Ahmed currently sits on the Board of Directors for Ciena and Avesha. He holds a BSEE and MSAE from Carleton University and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

"It is an honor to join OxeFit's board at a time of great momentum," said Dr. Ahmed. "Rab and the OxeFit team have created unique and innovative products that not only capitalize on the powerful trends in connected fitness but also create a new marketplace for strength training by leveraging technology, robotics and AI. I look forward to advising on business strategy and expansion, to drive leadership, growth and profitability."

Further advancing its commitment to transform strength training for elite athletes, OxeFit adds Sagar to its Technical Advisory Board. One of Canada's most accomplished rock climbers, Sagar will bring unequivocal experience in the fitness space, combining mental and physical strength to advance OxeFit's development of current and future generations of world-class athletes.

"OxeFit will transform how athletes approach strength training, no matter if you are a runner, professional football player or rock climber like myself," said Sagar. "I depend on my body to be at peak physical and mental performance, needing consistent, sustainable strength and endurance for my active lifestyle, and OxeFit will give me a platform to customize my fitness journey and engage with friends and fellow users while doing so."

The company recently closed an oversubscribed A round of $12.5 million led by Lydia Partners with additional investors, including prominent professional athletes and sports medicine experts, such as Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Blake Jarwin and Jason Witten, NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant, Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas and renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr. James R. Andrews.

To learn more about OxeFit, visit www.oxefit.com.

About OxeFit

OxeFit is the first-of-its-kind strength training system, revolutionizing the world of connected fitness through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence. OxeFit will provide users with the integrated fitness experience needed to build a well-rounded life whether on a professional or personal level. By harnessing data-driven workout programs, the brand's computer-controlled load allows for variable resistance training while state-of-the-art technology captures data and monitors form to identify weaknesses and potential for injury. OxeFit's engaging content seeks to bring a new element of connectivity to the fitness community. OxeFit is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For more information, visit oxefit.com

Media Contact

Maret Montanari

[email protected]

214-838-5721

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE OxeFit