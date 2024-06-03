Oxfam Partners with Ontinue for 24/7 Managed Security Operations, Strengthening Commitment to Global Impact

Ontinue Selected for Expertise in Automation and AI and Experience in Maximizing Microsoft Security Investments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontinue, a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Security Services Innovator of the Year award, today announced its strategic partnership with Oxfam, a global non-profit organization that fights inequality to end poverty and injustice. Oxfam has chosen Ontinue to provide managed security services to strengthen their cybersecurity posture by creating greater efficiencies, continuous protection, faster response times and the ability to maximize Oxfam's current Microsoft Security investments.

Non-profit organizations often handle sensitive information, such as donor details, financial records, and several million records of personal information for the people they serve. This makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals looking to steal data for various malicious purposes, including identity theft or financial fraud.

Oxfam is a global movement of people who are fighting inequality to end poverty and injustice. Across regions, from the local to the global, their team works with people to bring change that lasts. Oxfam's work is grounded in the commitment to the universality of human rights. With a workforce exceeding 10,500 individuals worldwide, and a mission to serve more than 15 million people annually, Oxfam made cybersecurity a paramount priority. While already invested in the Microsoft Security Portfolio, Oxfam sought a proactive approach requiring the support of a trusted MXDR provider capable of delivering uninterrupted 24/7 protection.

While searching for an ideal MXDR provider, Oxfam had several critical requirements, but at the top of the list was expertise in Microsoft technologies. This requirement would ensure the nonprofit could maximize their existing investments and ensure support for future capabilities. Additionally, Oxfam was looking to transition from conventional 8-5 pm security monitoring to round-the-clock, proactive protection.

"We were looking to outsource Oxfam's cybersecurity monitoring and response to an MXDR provider to help offload the operational burden of day-to-day security tasks," said Oli Farnan, Head of Information Security and Data Protection at Oxfam. "What made Ontinue stand out from competitors was its expertise in leveraging automation and AI, as well as its ability to offer best practices that could optimize Oxfam's Microsoft E5 usage. This partnership will free up our internal resources to focus on strategic initiatives, such as developing and implementing security policies, conducting risk assessments, and addressing compliance requirements."

Ontinue's MXDR service, ION, is purpose-built for organizations' existing Microsoft security and collaboration stack — including Microsoft Sentinel, the Microsoft Defender suite, and Microsoft Teams — allowing Oxfam to best leverage their current security investments.

"In Oxfam's relentless mission to end inequality and injustice, we also recognize the critical need to safeguard our organization against cyberthreats. We were on the pursuit for a true partner to help us maximize our current Microsoft Security investments, while offering continuous protection," said Kenny Kamal, Chief Information Officer of Oxfam International. "It was clear that Ontinue is able to meet all of our requirements, making them the ideal choice for Oxfam's long-term strategy to scale our business."

"The work that Oxfam does for millions of people around the world is truly commendable. We are honored to partner with them, enabling them to focus on their vital mission to fight inequality and create a world where everyone can live free from poverty and injustice," said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. "At Ontinue, we're dedicated to empowering customers with the peace of mind they deserve. By leveraging AI and automation, we deliver customers true value, offering transparency that allows our them to focus on their strategic initiatives without fear of cyberthreats. Together, we're not just securing networks, we're securing futures and we're proud to be the managed security provider of choice for Oxfam."

About Oxfam

The future is equal.

Oxfam is a global movement of people, working together to end the injustice of poverty. That means we tackle the inequality that keeps people poor. Together, we save, protect and rebuild lives when disaster strikes. We help people build better lives for themselves, and for others. we take on issues like land rights, climate change and discrimination against women. And we won't stop until every person on the planet can enjoy life free from poverty.

About Ontinue: Nonstop SecOps

As a leading provider of AI-powered managed extended detection and response (MXDR) service, Ontinue is on a mission to be the most trusted security partner that empowers customers to embrace and accelerate digital transformation by using AI to operate more at scale, and with less risk. The combination of AI and human expertise is essential for delivering effective managed security that is tailored to a customer's unique environment, operational constraints, and risks. Our MXDR service combines powerful proprietary AI with the industry's first collaboration with Microsoft Teams to continuously build a deep understanding of our customers' environments, informing how we prevent, detect, and respond to threats. Our Microsoft expertise allows customers to achieve these outcomes with the Microsoft Security tools they already own. The result is highly localized managed protection that empowers security teams to be faster, smarter, and more cost efficient than ever before.

Continuous protection. AI-powered Nonstop SecOps. That's Ontinue.

