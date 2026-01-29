OXFORD BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 OPERATING RESULTS

OXFORD, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $2.30 million, or $0.93 per weighted average share, compared to $1.68 million, or $0.68 per weighted average share for the same period one year ago and $3.06 million, or $1.24 per weighted average share for the third quarter of 2025. 2025 earnings of $10.96 million or $4.44 per share, increased 10% compared to $9.96 million or $4.05 per share in 2024. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented "We made significant progress on several aspects of our business during 2025. Our Business Banking team led by Chief Relationship Officer Morrison produced robust growth from new and existing clients, with the latter being an important referral source of new customers. Our innovation efforts under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Rosentrater continue to support improvement across the Bank. In 2025 we introduced new treasury management technologies which improve experience and create opportunities with more sophisticated potential clients. Additionally, we have begun to leverage Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies for non-customer impacting activities. While we believe that AI will transform all industries including banking, we also believe that a technology this powerful but still in its infancy needs deliberative implementation. Our goal in 2025 was to build familiarity internally without impacting client experience or exposing us to unintended risk. Overall, we are pleased with financial performance as demonstrated by growth of $1 million, or +10%, in net income compared with 2024. The team delivered this strong performance despite the minor drag on earnings performance from credit-related expenses. We believe this performance represents the engagement and passion our team has to help people."

Lamb continued, "Comparing to prior year, net interest income grew at a 5% rate. This outcome was achieved despite the negative impact of declining rates on our net interest margin. While headline growth in noninterest expense outpaced this revenue growth, the majority of this expense increase was caused by a one-time charge to establish a $1.8 million valuation reserve against OREO."

Total Assets of the Company were $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $915.31 million at September 30, 2025 and $811.21 million at December 31, 2024. "The balance sheet has increased significantly, driven by unexpected growth in deposit balances of one large deposit relationship. Our client has noted that much of this growth is temporary due to an M&A transaction and is expected to materially reverse in the first half of 2026. As a result, the Bank has maintained outsized cash balances in anticipation of this deposit outflow. Overall, liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments, even with the "one off" expected outflow." reported CEO David Lamb.

Total loans and leases at December 31, 2025, were $661.37 million, compared to $663.06 million at September 30, 2025, or $613.50 million at December 31, 2024. CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, and pricing discipline. I am exceptionally proud of our lending teams achieving 8% year-over-year growth in outstandings while managing their portfolios to maximize value for the Bank and our clients. We're excited to build on this momentum during 2026 with strong pipelines in both conventional and commercial finance."

Total deposits were $953.31 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $783.02 million at September 30, 2025 and $686.93 million at December 31, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds ticked up one basis point, to 1.31% for full-year 2025, compared with 1.30% through the first three quarters. The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 5.23% for full-year 2025, up from 4.88% for full-year 2024. "We continue to be pleased with the reliable performance of our loyal deposit base, and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to produce net interest margins well above peers."

The allowance for credit loss increased to $8.04 million at December 31, 2025, from $7.71 million at September 30, 2025. Provisions for credit loss of $0.51 million this quarter were driven primarily by an increase to the reserve ratio and secondarily roughly equally by provisions on net portfolio growth and by net charge-offs of $0.17 million. Lamb commented, "We have received investor bids for some foreclosed commercial properties which are measurably below appraised values. The number of assets is quite small so don't see it as new trend. However, we have proactively established a reserve against OREO to more accurately reflect the current state of market conditions for these properties. We remain confident that our Special Asset team will maximize the value of collateral and mitigate potential losses effectively. Compared to peers, we have low levels of investment real estate and office exposure, with a well-diversified mix of industry and local geography. We expect given the nature of our focus on C&I businesses both conventionally and in Oxford Commercial Finance that we may have higher nonperforming assets than our peer however we continue to remain confident that the impact to earnings will be minor."

The Company's total shareholders' equity was $109.71 million as of December 31, 2025, representing book value per share of $44.31, compared to total shareholders' equity of $107.36 million, or $43.36 per share at September 30, 2025 and $96.09 million, or $38.98 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings. The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $105.71 million as of December 31, 2025, or 13.94% of risk-weighted assets compared to $103.75 million, or 14.24% of risk-weighted assets as of September 30, 2025, and $95.97 million, or 13.93% as of December 31, 2024.

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)











December 31







2025 2024 ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 264,251 $ 45,281

Interest bearing time deposits in banks

496 993

Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale

115,769 111,410

Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity

585 1,160

Loans and Leases

661,371 613,502



Less: Allowance for credit losses

(8,037) (8,614)

Net loans and leases

653,335 604,888

Premises and equipment, net

8,964 9,236

Other real estate owned, net

5,451 -

Goodwill

7,000 7,000

Bank-owned life insurance

11,592 11,212

Equipment on operating leases, net

4,305 3,436

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

17,223 16,597



TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,088,971 $ 811,213











LIABILITIES:







Deposits







Noninterest-bearing

$ 281,063 $ 273,919

Interest-bearing

672,251 413,007



Total deposits

953,314 686,926

Borrowings

13,835 15,779

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

10,389 10,528



TOTAL LIABILITIES

977,537 713,233











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;







2,476,160 and 2,465,056 shares issued and outstanding as of







December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

30,841 30,445

Retained Earnings

80,181 69,216

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(1,311) (3,569)



Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent

109,711 96,092

Noncontrolling Interest

1,722 1,888



TOTAL EQUITY

111,433 97,980















TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$ 1,088,970 $ 811,213







- -



Book value per share

$44.31 $38.98

Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)













Quarter to Date

Year to Date









December 31

December 31









2025 2024

2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME:













Loans and Leases, including fees

12,355 12,519

48,044 44,880

Investment securities:















Taxable

899 637

3,269 2,523



Tax-exempt

7 14

47 56

Interest bearing balances at banks

1,677 1,098

2,938 3,857



Total Interest Income

14,938 14,268

54,298 51,316



















INTEREST EXPENSE:













Interest on deposits

2,973 2,582

10,027 9,070

Interest on borrowed funds

122 142

610 772



Total Interest Expense

3,095 2,724

10,637 9,842



















Net Interest Income

11,843 11,544

43,661 41,474

Provision for credit losses

514 1,736

2,374 3,274



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 11,329 9,808

41,287 38,200



















NON-INTEREST INCOME:













Service charges - deposits

173 146

631 645

ATM fee income

171 177

677 691

Gain on sale of loans

43 56

502 248

Business banking income

337 434

1,668 1,695

Commercial finance fee income

259 -

1,316 1,793

Operating lease revenue

254 168

759 655

Income on bank owned life insurance

97 93

380 362

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

- -

255 -

Other

697 (313)

1,778 469



Total Noninterest Income

2,031 761

7,966 6,558



















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:













Salaries and employee benefits

4,960 4,642

18,941 18,614

Occupancy and equipment

695 597

2,892 2,321

Data Processing and Software

1,090 1,189

4,244 4,517

Legal and other professional fees

259 225

1,386 953

Other loan expense

527 323

1,349 966

Loss (gain) on sale of OREO

- -

56 -

Writedown on OREO

1,859 -

1,859 -

Other

1,052 1,064

3,726 3,900



Total Noninterest Expense

10,442 8,040

34,453 31,271



















Income Before Income Taxes

2,918 2,529

14,800 13,487

Income tax expense

360 546

2,621 2,769 Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest

2,558 1,983

12,179 10,718

Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 262 303

1,215 750 Net Income attributable to Parent

$ 2,296 $ 1,680

$ 10,964 $ 9,968



















Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$ 0.93 $ 0.68

$ 4.44 $ 4.05



Oxford Bank Corporation

Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands except per share data)











Year to Date







December 31

Change







2025 2024

Amount Percentage Income Statement















Interest income

$ 54,298 $ 51,316

$ 2,982 5.8 %



Interest expense

10,637 9,842

795 8.1 %

Net interest income

43,661 41,474

2,187 5.3 %



Provision for loan loss

2,374 3,274

(900) (27.5 %)



Noninterest income

7,966 6,558

1,408 21.5 %



Noninterest expense

34,453 31,271

3,182 10.2 %

Income before income taxes

14,800 13,487

1,313 9.7 %



Income tax expense

2,621 2,769

(148) (5.3 %)



Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 1,215 750

465 62.0 %

Net Income

$ 10,964 $ 9,968

$ 996 10.0 %

















Balance Sheet Data













Total assets

1,088,971 811,213

277,758 34.2 %

Earning assets

778,221 727,065

51,156 7.0 %

Total loans

661,371 613,502

47,869 7.8 %

Allowance for credit losses

8,037 8,614

(577) (6.7 %)

Total deposits

953,314 686,926

266,388 38.8 %

Other borrowings

13,835 15,779

(1,944) (12.3 %)

Liability for unfunded commitments

473 217

256 118.0 %

Total equity

111,433 97,980

13,453 13.7 %

















Asset Quality













Other real estate owned, net

5,451 -

5,451 n/a

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,755 786

1,969 250.5 %

Non-accrual loans

15,540 9,829

5,711 58.1 %

Nonperforming assets

20,991 9,829

11,162 113.6 %

Non-accrual loans / total loans

2.35 % 1.60 %

0.75 % 46.7 %

Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans

1.22 % 1.40 %

(0.19 %) (13.5 %)

Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans 51.72 % 87.64 %

(35.92 %) (41.0 %)

















Performance Measurements













Bank net interest margin (TE)

5.23 % 4.88 %

0.35 % 7.2 %

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.23 % 1.17 %

0.06 % 5.3 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.55 % 10.94 %

(0.39 %) (3.6 %)

Equity / Assets

10.23 % 12.08 %

(1.85 %) (15.3 %)

Loans / Deposits

69.4 % 89.3 %

(19.9 %) (22.3 %)

Book value per share

$44.31 $38.98

$ 5.33 13.7 %

Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$ 4.44 $ 4.05

$ 0.38 9.5 %

Weighted average shares outstanding

2,471,533 2,460,238

11,295 0.5 %

