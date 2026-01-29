OXFORD BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 OPERATING RESULTS

News provided byOxford Bank Corporation
Jan 29, 2026, 15:45 ET
OXFORD, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.
The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $2.30 million, or $0.93 per weighted average share, compared to $1.68 million, or $0.68 per weighted average share for the same period one year ago and $3.06 million, or $1.24 per weighted average share for the third quarter of 2025. 2025 earnings of $10.96 million or $4.44 per share, increased 10% compared to $9.96 million or $4.05 per share in 2024. President and CEO, David Lamb, commented "We made significant progress on several aspects of our business during 2025. Our Business Banking team led by Chief Relationship Officer Morrison produced robust growth from new and existing clients, with the latter being an important referral source of new customers. Our innovation efforts under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Rosentrater continue to support improvement across the Bank. In 2025 we introduced new treasury management technologies which improve experience and create opportunities with more sophisticated potential clients. Additionally, we have begun to leverage Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies for non-customer impacting activities. While we believe that AI will transform all industries including banking, we also believe that a technology this powerful but still in its infancy needs deliberative implementation. Our goal in 2025 was to build familiarity internally without impacting client experience or exposing us to unintended risk. Overall, we are pleased with financial performance as demonstrated by growth of $1 million, or +10%, in net income compared with 2024. The team delivered this strong performance despite the minor drag on earnings performance from credit-related expenses. We believe this performance represents the engagement and passion our team has to help people."
Lamb continued, "Comparing to prior year, net interest income grew at a 5% rate. This outcome was achieved despite the negative impact of declining rates on our net interest margin. While headline growth in noninterest expense outpaced this revenue growth, the majority of this expense increase was caused by a one-time charge to establish a $1.8 million valuation reserve against OREO."
Total Assets of the Company were $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $915.31 million at September 30, 2025 and $811.21 million at December 31, 2024. "The balance sheet has increased significantly, driven by unexpected growth in deposit balances of one large deposit relationship. Our client has noted that much of this growth is temporary due to an M&A transaction and is expected to materially reverse in the first half of 2026. As a result, the Bank has maintained outsized cash balances in anticipation of this deposit outflow. Overall, liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments, even with the "one off" expected outflow." reported CEO David Lamb.
Total loans and leases at December 31, 2025, were $661.37 million, compared to $663.06 million at September 30, 2025, or $613.50 million at December 31, 2024. CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, and pricing discipline. I am exceptionally proud of our lending teams achieving 8% year-over-year growth in outstandings while managing their portfolios to maximize value for the Bank and our clients. We're excited to build on this momentum during 2026 with strong pipelines in both conventional and commercial finance."
Total deposits were $953.31 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $783.02 million at September 30, 2025 and $686.93 million at December 31, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds ticked up one basis point, to 1.31% for full-year 2025, compared with 1.30% through the first three quarters. The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 5.23% for full-year 2025, up from 4.88% for full-year 2024. "We continue to be pleased with the reliable performance of our loyal deposit base, and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to produce net interest margins well above peers."
The allowance for credit loss increased to $8.04 million at December 31, 2025, from $7.71 million at September 30, 2025. Provisions for credit loss of $0.51 million this quarter were driven primarily by an increase to the reserve ratio and secondarily roughly equally by provisions on net portfolio growth and by net charge-offs of $0.17 million. Lamb commented, "We have received investor bids for some foreclosed commercial properties which are measurably below appraised values. The number of assets is quite small so don't see it as new trend. However, we have proactively established a reserve against OREO to more accurately reflect the current state of market conditions for these properties. We remain confident that our Special Asset team will maximize the value of collateral and mitigate potential losses effectively. Compared to peers, we have low levels of investment real estate and office exposure, with a well-diversified mix of industry and local geography. We expect given the nature of our focus on C&I businesses both conventionally and in Oxford Commercial Finance that we may have higher nonperforming assets than our peer however we continue to remain confident that the impact to earnings will be minor."
The Company's total shareholders' equity was $109.71 million as of December 31, 2025, representing book value per share of $44.31, compared to total shareholders' equity of $107.36 million, or $43.36 per share at September 30, 2025 and $96.09 million, or $38.98 per share at December 31, 2024. The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings. The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $105.71 million as of December 31, 2025, or 13.94% of risk-weighted assets compared to $103.75 million, or 14.24% of risk-weighted assets as of September 30, 2025, and $95.97 million, or 13.93% as of December 31, 2024.
Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also has Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking/commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ., Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan. The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.bank.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in the Release may be deemed forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Words or phrases "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "estimate", "project", or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors which could cause actual results to differ, include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in economic conditions of the Bank's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, the acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's and Corporation's reports. These forward-looking statements represent the Bank's judgment as of the date of this report. The Bank disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
|
Oxford Bank Corporation
|
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 264,251
|
$ 45,281
|
Interest bearing time deposits in banks
|
496
|
993
|
Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale
|
115,769
|
111,410
|
Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity
|
585
|
1,160
|
Loans and Leases
|
661,371
|
613,502
|
Less: Allowance for credit losses
|
(8,037)
|
(8,614)
|
Net loans and leases
|
653,335
|
604,888
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
8,964
|
9,236
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
5,451
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
7,000
|
7,000
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
11,592
|
11,212
|
Equipment on operating leases, net
|
4,305
|
3,436
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
17,223
|
16,597
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,088,971
|
$ 811,213
|
LIABILITIES:
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$ 281,063
|
$ 273,919
|
Interest-bearing
|
672,251
|
413,007
|
Total deposits
|
953,314
|
686,926
|
Borrowings
|
13,835
|
15,779
|
Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities
|
10,389
|
10,528
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
977,537
|
713,233
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;
|
2,476,160 and 2,465,056 shares issued and outstanding as of
|
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|
30,841
|
30,445
|
Retained Earnings
|
80,181
|
69,216
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
(1,311)
|
(3,569)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent
|
109,711
|
96,092
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
1,722
|
1,888
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
111,433
|
97,980
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
|
$ 1,088,970
|
$ 811,213
|
-
|
-
|
Book value per share
|
$44.31
|
$38.98
|
Oxford Bank Corporation
|
Quarter to Date
|
Year to Date
|
December 31
|
December 31
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
INTEREST INCOME:
|
Loans and Leases, including fees
|
12,355
|
12,519
|
48,044
|
44,880
|
Investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
899
|
637
|
3,269
|
2,523
|
Tax-exempt
|
7
|
14
|
47
|
56
|
Interest bearing balances at banks
|
1,677
|
1,098
|
2,938
|
3,857
|
Total Interest Income
|
14,938
|
14,268
|
54,298
|
51,316
|
INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Interest on deposits
|
2,973
|
2,582
|
10,027
|
9,070
|
Interest on borrowed funds
|
122
|
142
|
610
|
772
|
Total Interest Expense
|
3,095
|
2,724
|
10,637
|
9,842
|
Net Interest Income
|
11,843
|
11,544
|
43,661
|
41,474
|
Provision for credit losses
|
514
|
1,736
|
2,374
|
3,274
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
11,329
|
9,808
|
41,287
|
38,200
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|
Service charges - deposits
|
173
|
146
|
631
|
645
|
ATM fee income
|
171
|
177
|
677
|
691
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
43
|
56
|
502
|
248
|
Business banking income
|
337
|
434
|
1,668
|
1,695
|
Commercial finance fee income
|
259
|
-
|
1,316
|
1,793
|
Operating lease revenue
|
254
|
168
|
759
|
655
|
Income on bank owned life insurance
|
97
|
93
|
380
|
362
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets
|
-
|
-
|
255
|
-
|
Other
|
697
|
(313)
|
1,778
|
469
|
Total Noninterest Income
|
2,031
|
761
|
7,966
|
6,558
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
4,960
|
4,642
|
18,941
|
18,614
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
695
|
597
|
2,892
|
2,321
|
Data Processing and Software
|
1,090
|
1,189
|
4,244
|
4,517
|
Legal and other professional fees
|
259
|
225
|
1,386
|
953
|
Other loan expense
|
527
|
323
|
1,349
|
966
|
Loss (gain) on sale of OREO
|
-
|
-
|
56
|
-
|
Writedown on OREO
|
1,859
|
-
|
1,859
|
-
|
Other
|
1,052
|
1,064
|
3,726
|
3,900
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
10,442
|
8,040
|
34,453
|
31,271
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
2,918
|
2,529
|
14,800
|
13,487
|
Income tax expense
|
360
|
546
|
2,621
|
2,769
|
Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest
|
2,558
|
1,983
|
12,179
|
10,718
|
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
262
|
303
|
1,215
|
750
|
Net Income attributable to Parent
|
$ 2,296
|
$ 1,680
|
$ 10,964
|
$ 9,968
|
Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 0.68
|
$ 4.44
|
$ 4.05
|
Oxford Bank Corporation
|
Year to Date
|
December 31
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Amount
|
Percentage
|
Income Statement
|
Interest income
|
$ 54,298
|
$ 51,316
|
$ 2,982
|
5.8 %
|
Interest expense
|
10,637
|
9,842
|
795
|
8.1 %
|
Net interest income
|
43,661
|
41,474
|
2,187
|
5.3 %
|
Provision for loan loss
|
2,374
|
3,274
|
(900)
|
(27.5 %)
|
Noninterest income
|
7,966
|
6,558
|
1,408
|
21.5 %
|
Noninterest expense
|
34,453
|
31,271
|
3,182
|
10.2 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
14,800
|
13,487
|
1,313
|
9.7 %
|
Income tax expense
|
2,621
|
2,769
|
(148)
|
(5.3 %)
|
Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|
1,215
|
750
|
465
|
62.0 %
|
Net Income
|
$ 10,964
|
$ 9,968
|
$ 996
|
10.0 %
|
Balance Sheet Data
|
Total assets
|
1,088,971
|
811,213
|
277,758
|
34.2 %
|
Earning assets
|
778,221
|
727,065
|
51,156
|
7.0 %
|
Total loans
|
661,371
|
613,502
|
47,869
|
7.8 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
8,037
|
8,614
|
(577)
|
(6.7 %)
|
Total deposits
|
953,314
|
686,926
|
266,388
|
38.8 %
|
Other borrowings
|
13,835
|
15,779
|
(1,944)
|
(12.3 %)
|
Liability for unfunded commitments
|
473
|
217
|
256
|
118.0 %
|
Total equity
|
111,433
|
97,980
|
13,453
|
13.7 %
|
Asset Quality
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
5,451
|
-
|
5,451
|
n/a
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
2,755
|
786
|
1,969
|
250.5 %
|
Non-accrual loans
|
15,540
|
9,829
|
5,711
|
58.1 %
|
Nonperforming assets
|
20,991
|
9,829
|
11,162
|
113.6 %
|
Non-accrual loans / total loans
|
2.35 %
|
1.60 %
|
0.75 %
|
46.7 %
|
Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans
|
1.22 %
|
1.40 %
|
(0.19 %)
|
(13.5 %)
|
Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans
|
51.72 %
|
87.64 %
|
(35.92 %)
|
(41.0 %)
|
Performance Measurements
|
Bank net interest margin (TE)
|
5.23 %
|
4.88 %
|
0.35 %
|
7.2 %
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
1.23 %
|
1.17 %
|
0.06 %
|
5.3 %
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
10.55 %
|
10.94 %
|
(0.39 %)
|
(3.6 %)
|
Equity / Assets
|
10.23 %
|
12.08 %
|
(1.85 %)
|
(15.3 %)
|
Loans / Deposits
|
69.4 %
|
89.3 %
|
(19.9 %)
|
(22.3 %)
|
Book value per share
|
$44.31
|
$38.98
|
$ 5.33
|
13.7 %
|
Earnings per weighted average share - basic
|
$ 4.44
|
$ 4.05
|
$ 0.38
|
9.5 %
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
2,471,533
|
2,460,238
|
11,295
|
0.5 %
|
Contact:
|
David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO
|
Phone:
|
(248) 628-2533
|
Fax:
|
(248) 969-7230
SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation
