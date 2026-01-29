OXFORD BANK CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 OPERATING RESULTS

Oxford Bank Corporation

Jan 29, 2026, 15:45 ET

OXFORD, Mich., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Bank Corporation ("the Company") (OTC Bulletin Board: OXBC), the holding company for Oxford Bank ("the Bank"), today announced operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Company's quarterly consolidated earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $2.30 million, or $0.93 per weighted average share, compared to $1.68 million, or $0.68 per weighted average share for the same period one year ago and $3.06 million, or $1.24 per weighted average share for the third quarter of 2025.  2025 earnings of $10.96 million or $4.44 per share, increased 10% compared to $9.96 million or $4.05 per share in 2024.  President and CEO, David Lamb, commented "We made significant progress on several aspects of our business during 2025.  Our Business Banking team led by Chief Relationship Officer Morrison produced robust growth from new and existing clients, with the latter being an important referral source of new customers. Our innovation efforts under the leadership of Chief Operating Officer Rosentrater continue to support improvement across the Bank.  In 2025 we introduced new treasury management technologies which improve experience and create opportunities with more sophisticated potential clients. Additionally, we have begun to leverage Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technologies for non-customer impacting activities.  While we believe that AI will transform all industries including banking, we also believe that a technology this powerful but still in its infancy needs deliberative implementation. Our goal in 2025 was to build familiarity internally without impacting client experience or exposing us to unintended risk. Overall, we are pleased with financial performance as demonstrated by growth of $1 million, or +10%, in net income compared with 2024.  The team delivered this strong performance despite the minor drag on earnings performance from credit-related expenses.  We believe this performance represents the engagement and passion our team has to help people."

Lamb continued, "Comparing to prior year, net interest income grew at a 5% rate.  This outcome was achieved despite the negative impact of declining rates on our net interest margin. While headline growth in noninterest expense outpaced this revenue growth, the majority of this expense increase was caused by a one-time charge to establish a $1.8 million valuation reserve against OREO."

Total Assets of the Company were $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $915.31 million at September 30, 2025 and $811.21 million at December 31, 2024.  "The balance sheet has increased significantly, driven by unexpected growth in deposit balances of one large deposit relationship. Our client has noted that much of this growth is temporary due to an M&A transaction and is expected to materially reverse in the first half of 2026.  As a result, the Bank has maintained outsized cash balances in anticipation of this deposit outflow.  Overall, liquidity remains strong between cash and readily marketable investments, even with the "one off" expected outflow." reported CEO David Lamb.

Total loans and leases at December 31, 2025, were $661.37 million, compared to $663.06 million at September 30, 2025, or $613.50 million at December 31, 2024.  CEO Lamb noted, "Our lending activity remains strong without compromising our standards for credit underwriting, and pricing discipline.  I am exceptionally proud of our lending teams achieving 8% year-over-year growth in outstandings while managing their portfolios to maximize value for the Bank and our clients.  We're excited to build on this momentum during 2026 with strong pipelines in both conventional and commercial finance."

Total deposits were $953.31 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $783.02 million at September 30, 2025 and $686.93 million at December 31, 2024. Overall Bank cost of funds ticked up one basis point, to 1.31% for full-year 2025, compared with 1.30% through the first three quarters.  The Bank's loan and deposit activity in the quarter resulted in Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 5.23% for full-year 2025, up from 4.88% for full-year 2024.  "We continue to be pleased with the reliable performance of our loyal deposit base, and the strength of our client relationships. This is the foundation of our low-cost funding mix and has allowed us to produce net interest margins well above peers."

The allowance for credit loss increased to $8.04 million at December 31, 2025, from $7.71 million at September 30, 2025.  Provisions for credit loss of $0.51 million this quarter were driven primarily by an increase to the reserve ratio and secondarily roughly equally by provisions on net portfolio growth and by net charge-offs of $0.17 million.  Lamb commented, "We have received investor bids for some foreclosed commercial properties which are measurably below appraised values. The number of assets is quite small so don't see it as new trend. However, we have proactively established a reserve against OREO to more accurately reflect the current state of market conditions for these properties.  We remain confident that our Special Asset team will maximize the value of collateral and mitigate potential losses effectively.  Compared to peers, we have low levels of investment real estate and office exposure, with a well-diversified mix of industry and local geography.  We expect given the nature of our focus on C&I businesses both conventionally and in Oxford Commercial Finance that we may have higher nonperforming assets than our peer however we continue to remain confident that the impact to earnings will be minor."

The Company's total shareholders' equity was $109.71 million as of December 31, 2025, representing book value per share of $44.31, compared to total shareholders' equity of $107.36 million, or $43.36 per share at September 30, 2025 and $96.09 million, or $38.98 per share at December 31, 2024.  The increase in year-over-year equity is mainly a reflection of the positive accretion of retained earnings.  The subsidiary Bank's Tier 1 capital totaled $105.71 million as of December 31, 2025, or 13.94% of risk-weighted assets compared to $103.75 million, or 14.24% of risk-weighted assets as of September 30, 2025, and $95.97 million, or 13.93% as of December 31, 2024.

Oxford Bank is a subsidiary of Oxford Bank Corporation, a registered holding company. It is the oldest commercial bank in Oakland County and operates seven full-service offices in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Oakland Township, Ortonville, and Oxford, Michigan. The Bank also has Customer Experience Centers in Ann Arbor, Macomb and Rochester Hills, Michigan, with transactional services provided by Interactive Teller Machines only. In addition, Oxford Bank has business banking/commercial finance centers in Phoenix, AZ., Wixom, downtown Oxford, and Flint, Michigan.  The Bank has operated continuously under local ownership and management since it first opened for business in 1884. For more information about Oxford Bank and its complete line of financial services, please visit www.oxfordbank.bank.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in the Release may be deemed forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Words or phrases "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "estimate", "project", or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Factors which could cause actual results to differ, include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in economic conditions of the Bank's market area, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, the acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's and Corporation's reports. These forward-looking statements represent the Bank's judgment as of the date of this report. The Bank disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




December 31




2025

2024

ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

$      264,251

$     45,281

Interest bearing time deposits in banks

496

993

Investment Securities - Available-for-Sale

115,769

111,410

Investment Securities - Held-to-Maturity

585

1,160

Loans and Leases

661,371

613,502


Less: Allowance for credit losses

(8,037)

(8,614)

Net loans and leases

653,335

604,888

Premises and equipment, net

8,964

9,236

Other real estate owned, net

5,451

-

Goodwill

7,000

7,000

Bank-owned life insurance

11,592

11,212

Equipment on operating leases, net

4,305

3,436

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

17,223

16,597


TOTAL ASSETS

$  1,088,971

$  811,213






LIABILITIES:



Deposits



Noninterest-bearing

$      281,063

$  273,919

Interest-bearing

672,251

413,007


Total deposits

953,314

686,926

Borrowings

13,835

15,779

Accrued interest payable, taxes and other liabilities

10,389

10,528


TOTAL LIABILITIES

977,537

713,233






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 



2,476,160 and 2,465,056 shares issued and outstanding as of 



December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

30,841

30,445

Retained Earnings 

80,181

69,216

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(1,311)

(3,569)


Total Shareholders' Equity attributable to Parent

109,711

96,092

Noncontrolling Interest

1,722

1,888


TOTAL EQUITY

111,433

97,980








TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

$  1,088,970

$  811,213




-

-


Book value per share 

$44.31

$38.98

Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)





Quarter to Date

Year to Date





December 31

December 31





2025

2024

2025

2024

INTEREST INCOME:






Loans and Leases, including fees

12,355

12,519

48,044

44,880

Investment securities:







Taxable

899

637

3,269

2,523


Tax-exempt

7

14

47

56

Interest bearing balances at banks

1,677

1,098

2,938

3,857


Total Interest Income

14,938

14,268

54,298

51,316










INTEREST EXPENSE:






Interest on deposits

2,973

2,582

10,027

9,070

Interest on borrowed funds

122

142

610

772


Total Interest Expense

3,095

2,724

10,637

9,842










Net Interest Income

11,843

11,544

43,661

41,474

Provision for credit losses

514

1,736

2,374

3,274


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

11,329

9,808

41,287

38,200










NON-INTEREST INCOME:






Service charges - deposits

173

146

631

645

ATM fee income

171

177

677

691

Gain on sale of loans

43

56

502

248

Business banking income

337

434

1,668

1,695

Commercial finance fee income

259

-

1,316

1,793

Operating lease revenue

254

168

759

655

Income on bank owned life insurance

97

93

380

362

Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets

-

-

255

-

Other

697

(313)

1,778

469


Total Noninterest Income

2,031

761

7,966

6,558










NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:






Salaries and employee benefits

4,960

4,642

18,941

18,614

Occupancy and equipment

695

597

2,892

2,321

Data Processing and Software

1,090

1,189

4,244

4,517

Legal and other professional fees

259

225

1,386

953

Other loan expense

527

323

1,349

966

Loss (gain) on sale of OREO

-

-

56

-

Writedown on OREO

1,859

-

1,859

-

Other

1,052

1,064

3,726

3,900


Total Noninterest Expense

10,442

8,040

34,453

31,271










Income Before Income Taxes

2,918

2,529

14,800

13,487

Income tax expense

360

546

2,621

2,769

Net Income Before Noncontrolling Interest

2,558

1,983

12,179

10,718

Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

262

303

1,215

750

Net Income attributable to Parent

$     2,296

$      1,680

$  10,964

$     9,968










Earnings per Weighted Average Share - Basic

$       0.93

$         0.68

$       4.44

$       4.05

Oxford Bank Corporation
Consolidated Financial Summary and Selected Ratios (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)




Year to Date




December 31

Change




2025

2024

Amount

Percentage

Income Statement







Interest income

$          54,298

$         51,316

$         2,982

5.8 %


Interest expense

10,637

9,842

795

8.1 %

Net interest income

43,661

41,474

2,187

5.3 %


Provision for loan loss

2,374

3,274

(900)

(27.5 %)


Noninterest income

7,966

6,558

1,408

21.5 %


Noninterest expense

34,453

31,271

3,182

10.2 %

Income before income taxes

14,800

13,487

1,313

9.7 %


Income tax expense

2,621

2,769

(148)

(5.3 %)


Net income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest

1,215

750

465

62.0 %

Net Income

$          10,964

$           9,968

$            996

10.0 %









Balance Sheet Data






Total assets

1,088,971

811,213

277,758

34.2 %

Earning assets

778,221

727,065

51,156

7.0 %

Total loans

661,371

613,502

47,869

7.8 %

Allowance for credit losses

8,037

8,614

(577)

(6.7 %)

Total deposits

953,314

686,926

266,388

38.8 %

Other borrowings

13,835

15,779

(1,944)

(12.3 %)

Liability for unfunded commitments

473

217

256

118.0 %

Total equity

111,433

97,980

13,453

13.7 %









Asset Quality






Other real estate owned, net

5,451

-

5,451

n/a

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

2,755

786

1,969

250.5 %

Non-accrual loans

15,540

9,829

5,711

58.1 %

Nonperforming assets

20,991

9,829

11,162

113.6 %

Non-accrual loans / total loans

2.35 %

1.60 %

0.75 %

46.7 %

Allowance for loan credit loss / total loans

1.22 %

1.40 %

(0.19 %)

(13.5 %)

Allowance for loan credit loss / non-accrual loans

51.72 %

87.64 %

(35.92 %)

(41.0 %)









Performance Measurements






Bank net interest margin (TE)

5.23 %

4.88 %

0.35 %

7.2 %

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.23 %

1.17 %

0.06 %

5.3 %

Return on average equity (annualized)

10.55 %

10.94 %

(0.39 %)

(3.6 %)

Equity / Assets

10.23 %

12.08 %

(1.85 %)

(15.3 %)

Loans / Deposits

69.4 %

89.3 %

(19.9 %)

(22.3 %)

Book value per share

$44.31

$38.98

$           5.33

13.7 %

Earnings per weighted average share - basic

$              4.44

$             4.05

$           0.38

9.5 %

Weighted average shares outstanding

2,471,533

2,460,238

11,295

0.5 %

Contact:

David P. Lamb, Chairman, President & CEO

Phone:

(248) 628-2533

Fax:

(248) 969-7230

SOURCE Oxford Bank Corporation

21%

