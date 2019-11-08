Oxford BioDynamics' EpiSwitch™ Featured in Presentations on Development and Validation of Blood-Based Predictive Biomarkers in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Programs

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, today announced that data yielded by application of its 3D genome architecture technology platform, EpiSwitch™, will be presented at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 34th Annual Meeting. The poster presentations indicate that the biomarkers identified by EpiSwitch, using blood samples from patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, provide information that can be used to understand various disease states and has the potential to shed light on the impact of treatment to improve clinical outcomes. The posters were co-authored with collaborating scientists from EMD Serono (the biopharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in the US and Canada), Pfizer, Oxford BioDynamics and the Mayo Clinic.

In the studies, researchers profiled patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or melanoma treated with avelumab (an anti-PD-L1 antibody), pembrolizumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody), or pembrolizumab in combination with a non-platinum chemotherapeutic agent, and generated models to differentiate responders from non-responders using machine learning methods. All computational analyses for identification of classification models was performed by Oxford BioDynamics.

The findings are being presented as part of the following two posters:

(P142) "Development and Validation of Baseline Predictive Biomarkers for Response to Avelumab in second-line (2L) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)"*

"Development and Validation of Baseline Predictive Biomarkers for Response to Avelumab in second-line (2L) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)"* (P143) "Development and Validation of Baseline Predictive Biomarkers for Response to Immuno-Checkpoint Treatments in the context of Multi-Line and Multi-Therapy Cohorts using EpiSwitch™ Epigenetic Profiling"

Findings from both posters indicate that the chromosome conformation signatures identified retrospectively by EpiSwitch represent strong systemic cellular network deregulations associated with differences in clinical phenotypes and outcomes. Full results are being submitted for publication.

"These findings show that immuno-oncology biomarker development with EpiSwitch yielded robust exclusion of non-responders across indications and combinations, provided asset-specific classifiers with high PPV, and may enable IO drug development programs to advance with smaller patient cohorts," said Alexandre Akoulitchev, Director and Chief Scientific Officer of Oxford BioDynamics. "While this initial single-arm study design doesn't permit differentiation between the prognostic and predictive values of the EpiSwitch classifiers, the rationale for a blinded, comparator arm test is compelling. The ability to stratify patients based on their genomic architecture to reduce the risk, cost and time to market for therapeutic development programmes would be a game changer in immuno-oncology."

The EpiSwitch research was funded by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, as part of an alliance with Pfizer.

*Avelumab is not approved for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer or melanoma.

About EpiSwitch

EpiSwitch is a novel epigenetic-based technology platform that supports precision medicine initiatives including: prediction of response to therapy, patient prognosis, disease diagnosis & subtyping and residual disease monitoring. The result of robust, validated, award-winning technology and methodology, EpiSwitch stratifies patients based on their genomic architecture to reduce the risk, cost and time to market for therapeutic development programmes, provide significant insights into disease mechanisms and help personalize therapeutics to ensure better outcomes. To learn more about EpiSwitch, please visit https://www.oxfordbiodynamics.com/technology/.

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ("Oxford BioDynamics") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ can reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

Oxford BioDynamics is headquartered in the UK, and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker "OBD". For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.

