Oxford Brain Diagnostics and Memory Treatment Centers (Bonita Springs and Jacksonville, Florida), establish a research collaboration to explore Alzheimer's disease in subjects who are cognitively impaired and receiving anti-amyloid treatment.

As the global Alzheimer's community enters a new era of drug treatments for Alzheimer's patients, this exploratory project aims to leverage Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) as an analytical and reporting tool to assess brain regions impacted by neurodegenerative conditions and quantify the extent of neurodegeneration as measured by the cortical microstructure.

OXFORD, England , Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Brain Diagnostics Ltd, a software company focused on developing diagnostics based on changes in the brain at the cellular level, is delighted to announce that we have established a research collaboration with Memory Treatment Centers. Working with Dr Don McCarren (DO, FAAN, FAANEM) and Dr Jamie Plante (MD), OBD will investigate cortical microstructural disarray in subjects who are cognitively impaired and receiving an anti-amyloid treatment. We will investigate the use of CDM (from baseline imaging) for the assessment of longitudinal decline in participants who were receiving an anti-amyloid treatment.

Dr Steven Chance, CEO, Oxford Brain Diagnostics said 'We are very pleased to be working with Don, Jamie, and the team at MTC. OBD is fully committed to this collaboration, and we very much look forward to sharing the insights from this project in a research publication as part of our engagement with MTC. Our goal is to continue to push the research boundaries of Alzheimer's disease and showcase the insights that CDM offers in answering the difficult and challenging questions patients face in the real world. Access to vital partnerships like the one with MTC will enable further insights into discovering the important role cortical microstructure plays in a clinical setting.

Oxford Brain Diagnostics and Memory Treatment Centers establish a research collaboration to explore Alzheimer's disease. Post this

Dr. Don McCarren, Memory Treatment Centers, said, "We at MTC are excited to collaborate with Oxford Brain Diagnostics and contribute to innovation and advancement of patient care. This partnership allows us to contribute HIPPA-compliant, real-world data to the global Neurologic community and advance our understanding of the disease and its treatment."

About Oxford Brain Diagnostics Ltd - Oxford Brain Diagnostics Ltd is rethinking how brain health is assessed and managed. Founded in neuropathological and neuroimaging expertise, the company's patented Cortical Disarray Measurement (CDM®) technology uses MRI brain scan data to support early and differential diagnosis, track progression, and predict the decline of neurodegenerative diseases. Oxford Brain Diagnostics is committed to assessing brain health based on changes in the cellular structure, supporting drug development, and helping clinicians around the world in their fight to defeat Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

For more information, visit https://www.oxfordbraindiagnostics.com

About Memory Treatment Centers - At Memory Treatment Centers, we are leaders in innovative treatments and advancing the level and effectiveness of memory diagnosing, treatment, and monitoring. Committed to providing hope and relief to individuals struggling with various forms of cognitive impairment, including Alzheimer's Disease, our goal is to help patients achieve better health and a higher quality of life. We actively pursue new treatment opportunities and partnerships to enhance memory care and expand patient access to treatment. Additionally, we strive to help and educate individuals and caregivers, ensuring they have the support and knowledge needed on their journey to improved well-being.

For more information, visit https://memorytreatmentcenters.com/

SOURCE Memory Treatment Centers