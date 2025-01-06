Powell is former Advisor to UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Capital, the VC-think-tank firm, has appointed The Honorable Hugh E. Powell as Partner. Powell has served as Advisor for more than a year, providing strategic guidance and now accepts this enhanced role.

"We are enthusiastic to welcome Hugh as Partner," said Matthew Chase Levy, General Partner of Blue Capital. "His expertise and capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to identify and support the most promising efforts in the sector. Hugh is deeply aligned with our mission to accelerate the transition to a more powerful and secure energy future. I have personally learned a great deal from him during his time advising and look forward to our greater partnership."

The Hon. Hugh E. Powell brings diplomatic acumen and strategic insight to Blue Capital. As the former Deputy National Security Advisor of the UK under Prime Minister Lord David Cameron, he possesses a deep understanding of the geopolitical landscape and the critical role of energy security in global stability. His experience in navigating complex international relations has been instrumental in guiding Blue Capital's investment strategy and fostering partnerships across borders. Powell served in Helmand, Afghanistan, and previously in the embassies in Berlin and Paris. He also spent 4 years as an adviser to Macquarie Bank. "I am deeply honored to join Blue Capital as a Partner," said Powell. "Matthew and the team have built something truly special – a firm with not only a clear vision for the future of energy but also the expertise and network to make that vision a reality."

Blue Capital was founded by Matthew Chase Levy, Honorary Fellow of Wolfson College, Oxford, the youngest Don in the Fellowship's history. Levy is the first American physicist to be Sir Isaac Newton Fellow in The Royal Society, an institution re-founded in 1662 by King Charles II.

"The appointment of Hugh as Partner has significantly strengthened Blue Capital's capabilities. We are honored to have him and his support" said Levy. "Finally, I am grateful to Hon. Jo C. Bamford for his firm's advice to consider to re-brand to Blue Capital. We admire its elegance."

Blue Capital is the VC-think-tank that invests in people working to defeat existential threats using free markets. The first to combine a think-tank with a VC, Blue Capital both writes and invests in topical sectors that include fusion power, sustainable energy, and job-positive artificial intelligence. Blue Capital's strategy is oriented to achieving attractive financial returns whilst increasing the use of responsible power.

