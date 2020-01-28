Oxford Finance Closes Credit Facility with Impact Advisors

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a senior credit facility to Impact Advisors ("the Company"), a leading provider of clinical, revenue cycle and information technology advisory services to the healthcare industry. Concurrently, the Company entered into a strategic partnership with Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF"), an investment firm exclusively focused on healthcare services and caring for aging populations. Oxford is the sole lead arranger and administrative agent in this transaction.

Impact Advisors, founded in 2007 and headquartered Naperville, Illinois, offers IT advisory, process and optimization services, and implementation to hospitals, healthcare systems, payors and providers. The partnership with CPF positions the Company to leverage multiple growth avenues to capture the expanding healthcare services market and to become the leading full-service provider of a comprehensive, integrated solution set to meet clients' needs.

"Impact Advisors' commitment to progressing healthcare through technology and performance improvement services is a mission we enthusiastically support," said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford Finance. "The firm is an established market leader with a top-notch reputation and an impressive track record of growth. CPF's deep healthcare expertise in this area will undoubtedly help the Company win new clients and expand service offerings."

"We wanted to work with a healthcare-focused lending institution like Oxford who understands our industry and our commitment to making a positive impact for our clients," said Pete Smith, CEO of Impact Advisors. "Oxford will be a valuable partner as we leverage our strategic partnership with CPF to invest and grow across key focus areas."

"We are excited to work with Oxford," added Krista Hatcher, partner at Chicago Pacific Founders. "Oxford was able to quickly provide a flexible capital solution and is ideally positioned to help support the Company during this next phase of growth."

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $6 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com/

About Impact Advisors

Impact Advisors is a nationally recognized healthcare consulting firm that is solving some of the toughest challenges in the industry by delivering strategic advisory, technology implementation and performance improvement services. Our comprehensive suite of digital health, clinical optimization and revenue cycle services spans the lifecycle of our clients' needs. Our experienced team has a powerful combination of clinical, revenue, operations, consulting and IT experience. The firm has earned a number of prestigious industry and workplace awards, including Best in KLAS® for 12 consecutive years, Healthcare Informatics HCI 100, Crain's Chicago Business Fast Fifty, as well as "best place to work" awards from: Modern Healthcare, Consulting Magazine, Becker's Hospital Review and Achievers. For more information about Impact Advisors, visit www.impact-advisors.com.

About Chicago Pacific Founders

Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Chicago Pacific Founders ("CPF") is a leading strategic private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies within healthcare services and caring for aging populations. CPF believes that the most significant societal impact and investment returns from healthcare for the next decade will be generated by investment in delivery model innovation and meeting the changing needs of an aging population. CPF's leadership team is made up of former healthcare CEOs, senior executives, and investment professionals with a passion and track record of building healthcare businesses. For more information, please visit www.cpfounders.com.

Media Contacts

Selma Bašić

Oxford Finance LLC

703-519-4900 Tel

media@oxfordfinance.com

SOURCE Oxford Finance LLC

Related Links

http://oxfordfinance.com

