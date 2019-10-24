Oxford Finance Provides Credit Facility to Acquire Kansas Skilled Nursing Portfolio

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a term loan to a portfolio company of Skyway Group that will be managed by Mission Health Communities LLC ("Mission Health"), a provider of senior living and skilled rehabilitation communities. The funds will be used for the acquisition of 15 skilled nursing facilities in Kansas.

Mission Health was founded in 2006 to manage long term care, senior living, assisted living, short-stay rehabilitation and skilled nursing communities throughout the United States.

"This transaction represents Oxford's first opportunity with Mission Health," said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford Finance. "We are thrilled to partner with a premier senior living provider and aid in the expansion of their robust portfolio."

"We're excited about welcoming these new communities and expanding Mission Health's footprint in the state of Kansas," said Stuart Lindeman, CEO of Mission Health Communities. "We look forward to growing with these local businesses under new ownership."

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $5 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit (https://oxfordfinance.com/).

About Mission Health Communities LLC

Mission Health Communities is a premier provider of Senior Living and Skilled Nursing Communities in the US, Mission Health currently manages 45 communities in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The company seeks to set itself apart from others in the industry through the practical application of its CARES values embodying the Mission's commitment to Character, Attitude, Respect, Excellence, and Service. Mission is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit (http://www.missionhealthcommunities.com/).

About Skyway Group

Skyway Group is a private investment firm focused on investing in lower middle market businesses. Skyway provides capital and strategic resources to accelerate growth and build stronger companies. The firm has deep experience and broad relationships in industries including Healthcare, Human Capital, Real Estate, Technology, and Telecommunications. For more information, visit (http://www.skywaygroupfunds.com).

Media Contacts

Selma Bašić

Oxford Finance LLC

703-519-4900 Tel

media@oxfordfinance.com

SOURCE Oxford Finance LLC

Related Links

http://www.oxfordfinance.com

