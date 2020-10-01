Oxford Finance Provides Credit Facility to Veteran-Centric Healthcare Provider Valor Healthcare

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/—Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, today announced the closing of a senior credit facility to Valor Healthcare, Inc. ("Valor or "the Company"), an outsourced provider of high-quality primary care and mental health services to veterans in the United States.

The proceeds are being used to partially fund the acquisition of Valor by Trive Capital ("Trive"), a Dallas-based private equity firm, from Concentra Health Services, Inc. Oxford Finance is the sole lead arranger and administrative agent in this transaction.

Established in 2004, Valor Healthcare provides primary care and mental health services to veterans in the United States among a range of other services tailored to meet the specific needs of local Veterans Administration ("VA") medical centers. Valor operates more than 35 VA CBOCs as a contractor for the US Department of Veterans Affairs, that treat over 110,000 Veterans a year.

"Valor has an established track record of quality healthcare for our nation's veterans," said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services at Oxford Finance. "Oxford is happy to partner with the Valor and Trive teams in supporting such an important constituency."

"We decided to work with Oxford due to their long history of lending to the healthcare sector," noted Dr. Scott Wise, CEO at Valor. "They have a deep appreciation of our business model and we are excited to continue to enhance our service offerings for our VA Medical Center partners and veterans with the support of Trive and Oxford."

"We are pleased to have partnered with Oxford on this transaction," stated Conner Searcy, managing partner at Trive Capital. "They were able to provide a flexible capital solution on an expedited timeline and are firmly supportive of the Company's mission to increase access to healthcare for veterans."

About Oxford Finance LLC

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $6 billion in loans, with lines of credit ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com/



About Valor Healthcare, Inc.

Valor Healthcare Inc. operates more than 35 VA community-based outpatient clinics in the United States as a contractor for the US Department of Veteran Affairs. Valor provides a full range of medical services to veterans through the operation of CBOCs tailored to meet the specific needs of local VA Medical Centers. The company's comprehensive set of services includes primary care, diagnostics, laboratory, telehealth, behavioral health, and more. Learn more at https://www.valorhealthcare.com/

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion in aggregate capital commitments. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing in excess of $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations. Learn more at https://www.trivecapital.com/

