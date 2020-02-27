Oxford Finance Welcomes Experienced Director to its Healthcare Real Estate Group

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Finance LLC ("Oxford"), a specialty finance firm that provides senior debt to healthcare services and life sciences companies worldwide, is pleased to announce Richard Russakoff has joined its Healthcare Real Estate lending team. As a Director within the group, Mr. Russakoff is responsible for originating senior, mezzanine, and asset-based loans to the skilled nursing and long-term care sectors of the industry. Rich will focus his efforts in the western U.S.

Rich comes to Oxford with ten years of experience in the senior housing and skilled nursing industry. Prior to joining Oxford, Mr. Russakoff spent nine years as the VP of business affairs and corporate strategy at Sun Mar Healthcare, a top-tier, Southern California-based operator of 26 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Before Sun Mar, he worked in finance at Morgan Stanley and has provided business development and management consulting for various healthcare-related companies throughout his career.

"We are very excited to add a professional with such deep industry knowledge and background," said Tracy S. Maziek, head of healthcare services lending at Oxford Finance. "Rich will make a valuable contribution to both Oxford and his clients. His unique perspective and skill set complements Oxford's reputation of providing creative and industry-leading financial solutions."

Oxford Finance is a specialty finance firm providing senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies worldwide. For over 20 years, Oxford has delivered flexible financing solutions to its clients, enabling these companies to maximize their equity by leveraging their assets. In recent years, Oxford has originated over $6 billion in loans, with credit facilities ranging from $5 million to $150 million. Oxford is headquartered in Alexandria, Va., with additional offices in San Diego, Calif.; Palo Alto, Calif.; and the greater Boston and New York City areas. For more information, visit https://oxfordfinance.com/

