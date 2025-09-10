Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre Announces David Cameron, Chair of its Advisory Council, as a Guest Speaker at Morgan Stanley Exchange 2025

In 'A Conversation on Courage,' Lord Cameron and Morgan Stanley's Andy Saperstein discussed philanthropy as a catalyst for rare disease innovation

OXFORD, England and CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre ('OHC'), a partnership between the University of Oxford, UK and Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio, dedicated to creating new medicines for rare diseases, announces that Lord Cameron, former UK Prime Minister and Chair of the OHC Advisory Council, was a featured guest speaker at the Morgan Stanley Exchange 2025 conference in New York City on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

Pictured Left to Right: Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley; Lord Cameron, former UK Prime Minister, and Chair of the OHC Advisory Council; Melanie Schnoll Begun, Head of Family Office Resources Field Engagement and Philanthropy Management, Morgan Stanley, and President of Morgan Stanley GIFT.

Lord Cameron joined Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, for the session entitled "A Conversation on Courage", an intimate dialogue exploring leadership, philanthropy, and their shared commitment to advancing progress in rare disease research and treatment.

As Chair of the OHC Advisory Council, Lord Cameron leads international efforts to advance the Centre's bold mission: to deliver 40 new rare disease treatments by 2034. His leadership builds on a personal dedication to this cause, rooted in his family's own experience of rare disease and his role in founding Genomics England and the landmark 100,000 Genomes Project.

Lord Cameron, Chair of the OHC Advisory Council, said: "Of the causes I have advocated, this one is personal. The Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre brings together the very best of academia, life sciences, philanthropy, and industry to deliver hope for millions worldwide living with rare diseases. I was honoured to represent the OHC at Exchange 2025, to discuss our work to help the many millions of families whose lives are affected by these devastating conditions. Progress at the scale we need will only happen if philanthropy and investment step forward boldly. By convening leading institutions, funders, and innovators, we hope to accelerate the development of treatments and create real change for patients and their loved ones."

Andy Saperstein, Co-President of Morgan Stanley, said: "We were honored to welcome Lord Cameron to Exchange 2025 for a truly inspiring conversation. His leadership at the Oxford-Harrington Rare Disease Centre highlights how collaboration across science, philanthropy, and investment can transform the future for millions of patients worldwide. At Morgan Stanley, we believe in the power of courageous ideas, as illustrated by our partnership with Harrington Discovery Institute, to drive new cures, and this dialogue shined a light on the role we can all play in advancing solutions for rare diseases."

The Morgan Stanley Exchange brings together leaders in philanthropy, healthcare, and innovation to explore bold ideas for addressing global challenges. Lord Cameron's participation underscored the importance of investment, partnership, and the role of philanthropy in bridging funding gaps to deliver new treatments for rare diseases.

