Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Oxford Industries, Inc. cut its FY 2026 revenue guidance midpoint to $1.49 billion and projected Q2 sales roughly 5.8% below Wall Street estimates -- shares dropped 17% as investors repriced the stock.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) lost approximately $7.16 per share when the stock fell 17% following the company's Q1 FY 2026 earnings release, which included a Q2 revenue projection roughly 5.8% below consensus estimates. Shareholders who lost money on OXM are encouraged to submit their information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Oxford Industries published its Q1 FY 2026 results on June 10, 2026 via Form 8-K. Q1 revenue came in essentially flat year-over-year. The forward outlook drove the selloff: management projected Q2 FY 2026 sales approximately $390 million, falling roughly 5.8% short of the Street consensus. The full-year FY 2026 revenue guidance midpoint was reduced from $1.50 billion to $1.49 billion. Shares declined 17% in after-hours trading and the decline extended into the following session.

If you purchased Oxford Industries shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal rights with Levi & Korsinsky. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities investigations and recoveries. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OXM Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OXM investigation?A: Investors who purchased OXM stock and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did OXM stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 17% -- a decline of roughly $7.16 per share -- after the company disclosed weaker-than-expected Q2 FY 2026 revenue projections and cut its full-year guidance midpoint. Investors who purchased shares at higher prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Oxford Industries, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the company's revenue trajectory and forward outlook prior to the March 26, 2026 guidance reduction. When updated projections were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do OXM investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities investigations are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my OXM shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OXM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP