Oxford Life Helps Secure Grant Money for River Cities United Way

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Life Insurance Company®, through its membership with FHLBank San Francisco®, has helped facilitate a $37,500 AHEAD economic development grant to be awarded to River Cities United Way of Lake Havasu City.

As the member sponsor for River Cities United Way, Oxford Life looks forward to assisting one of Arizona's 12 United Way chapters with its deployment of its Jump Start Recovery program.

"As a new member institute of the FHLBSF, Oxford Life was excited to learn about the AHEAD grant program and how members can serve as sponsors for non-profit organizations that are seeking funding for community assistance and outreach programs," stated Lauren Barbaruolo, Director of Compliance at Oxford Life.

"Oxford Life proudly supports the mission statement of River Cities United Way, and is honored to partner with them as they use this grant money to help those individuals and businesses that were adversely impacted by the devastating effects of COVID-19."

The Jump Start Recovery program calls for assisting the recovery of individuals and businesses affected by COVID- by maximizing job stability and economic strength in the community. Objectives include helping businesses hire more employees at full-time status while curbing the number of residents that risk being evicted or becoming homeless.

It is estimated there are roughly 6,160 hospitality-sector jobs in Lake Havasu City alone, and 33,769 across Mohave County. This equates to 65.8% of the local economy that is reliant on the operations of restaurants, hotels and retail jobs that took a downturn during the pandemic. The program aims to aid the hospitality industry and decrease the amount of at-risk families in both La Paz and Mohave County.

AHEAD grants are awarded annually and delivered via FHLBSF member financial institutions to local organizations for projects and programs that benefit lower-income and underserved communities. River Cities United Way will submit final documentation by Nov. 13. FHLBSF funds grants within 30 days from the time that documentation is received.

"We are pleased to partner with our member Oxford Life to provide funding to River Cities United Way," said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. "Their collaborative approach to meeting the urgent pandemic-related financial needs of businesses, families and individuals will make a difference immediately, and also help the Lake Havasu community recover from the shocks of COVID-19."

Oxford Life Insurance Company focuses on supporting the senior market with products that help meet their financial needs, with an emphasis on life insurance and annuities. Oxford Life is a member of AMERCO®, a publicly traded financial holding network. Other AMERCO holdings include U-Haul International, Inc. and Repwest Insurance Company.

About Oxford Life

Oxford Life Insurance Company was founded in the Grand Canyon state of Arizona in 1965 and remains committed to supporting the senior market through life insurance, annuity and Medicare supplement products that meet their financial needs. Oxford Life is continually working to support its mission of enabling seniors to live with dignity in their retirement years through financial security. Oxford Life is a strong player in every field where it competes, and constantly strives to be a leader in all categories of the life insurance and annuity markets. Oxford Life is a member of AMERCO®, a publicly traded financial holding network.

