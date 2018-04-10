Oxford Life's InstaWrite to Expedite the Life Insurance Sales Process

"I'm proud to introduce InstaWrite to our agents," said Mark Haydukovich, president and CEO of Oxford Life. "We understand that agents value every minute of the day, and the speed of our new life insurance sales process allows them to make more appointments and close more business."

InstaWrite is a two-step process. First, an agent chooses to complete either an electronic or paper application. Second, the agent calls to speak with one of the dedicated InstaWrite processors for a quick health assessment. The health assessment generates a qualified or not qualified decision in a matter of minutes. The InstaWrite health assessment can be obtained by calling (833) 705-4019 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. EDT (6 a.m.-5 p.m. PDT).

Agents will soon have the option to bypass the phone health assessment and determine qualification status for their clients online. The electronic health assessment will be available via Oxford Life's agent portal 24-7.

To learn more about Oxford Life's top-selling annuity products, visit www.oxfordlife.com.

About Oxford Life

Oxford Life Insurance Company, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, was founded in the Grand Canyon state of Arizona in 1968 and remains committed to supporting the senior market through life insurance, annuity, and Medicare supplement products that meet their financial needs. Oxford Life is continually working to support its mission of enabling seniors to live with dignity in their retirement years through financial security. Oxford Life is a strong player in every field where it competes, and constantly strives to be a leader in all categories of the life insurance and annuity markets. Oxford Life is a member of AMERCO, a publicly traded financial holding network.

