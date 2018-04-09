Oxford Life's Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity Rated 8th Best-Selling by Wink's Report

"What sets us apart is our focus on the consumers' needs and ensuring we provide the highest quality financial products, such as our Multi-Select 6-Year Annuity," said Mark Haydukovich, president and CEO of Oxford Life. "That focus has guided Oxford Life to achieve national recognition."

Highlights of Oxford Life's Multi-Select Annuity include the guaranteed interest rate for the period chosen by the policy holder; long-term accumulation of funds for building a retirement income; and accessibility to funds when it is most needed.

Sales categories where Oxford Life ranks within the top 50 nationally, based on the Wink's scoring system, include: Non-Variable Deferred Annuities, Indexed Annuities and Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities.

To learn more about Oxford Life's top-selling annuity products, visit www.oxfordlife.com.

About Oxford Life

Oxford Life Insurance Company was founded in the Grand Canyon state of Arizona in 1968 and remains committed to supporting the senior market through life insurance, annuity, and Medicare supplement products that meet their financial needs. Oxford Life is continually working to support its mission of enabling seniors to live with dignity in their retirement years through financial security. Oxford Life is a strong player in every field where it competes, and constantly strives to be a leader in all categories of the life insurance and annuity markets. Oxford Life is a member of AMERCO, a publicly traded financial holding network.

