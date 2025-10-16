Oxford Partners Announces Leadership Transition as New Managing Partner, Chase McAteer, Joins Leadership Team

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Partners, a leading Houston-based commercial real estate firm specializing exclusively in tenant and buyer representation, has announced a new chapter in its leadership. Chase McAteer, who has been at the firm for nearly 10 years and contributed significantly to its growth, has acquired a share of the company and will join Ryan Hartsell as a Managing Partner.

Chase McAteer, Managing Partner | Oxford Partners Chase McAteer (right), Ryan Hartsell (left)

The leadership change marks a natural evolution for Oxford Partners, reflecting the firm's stability, growth, and continued commitment to serving tenants and buyers with conflict-free representation.

"This milestone represents both continuity and progress," said Ryan Hartsell, Managing Partner. "Our founder, Steve White, built a firm rooted in integrity and client advocacy, and it's been an honor to continue that legacy. Chase and I share a clear vision for the future, one focused on empowering our agents, deepening client relationships, and expanding the firm's impact across Texas and beyond."

For Chase, the transition symbolizes both a professional achievement and a personal commitment. "Ryan and I have worked side by side for years," said Chase McAteer, Managing Partner. "We complement each other's strengths and share the same belief that the best outcomes happen when collaboration and client service come first. I'm excited to help lead Oxford into its next phase of growth and innovation."

Under Hartsell and McAteer's leadership, Oxford Partners will continue to strengthen its position as one of Houston's premier tenant and buyer representation firms, focusing on technology-driven service, ethical representation, and measurable client results. The firm remains privately held and independently operated, maintaining its founding principles while embracing a modern, collaborative culture.

About Oxford Partners

Oxford Partners is Houston's leading independent commercial real estate firm dedicated exclusively to tenant and buyer representation. Since 1997, Oxford has provided conflict-free advocacy for office, industrial, and healthcare users across Houston and beyond. The firm's sole focus on occupiers ensures that clients receive unbiased guidance, transparent negotiations, and strategies aligned with long-term business objectives. With a team built on integrity, collaboration, and deep market expertise, Oxford Partners delivers superior outcomes that reduce costs, mitigate risks, and create lasting value for the businesses it serves.

