Oxford Partners Managing Partner Ryan Hartsell Named a 2026 Houston Business Journal Most Admired CEO

HOUSTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Partners, Houston's leading independent tenant and buyer representation firm, announces that Managing Partner Ryan Hartsell, SIOR, MRE, has been named a 2026 Houston Business Journal Most Admired CEO honoree. HBJ will recognize Hartsell and fellow honorees at an awards ceremony on August 27 at The Houstonian Hotel and in its August 28 weekly edition.

The HBJ Most Admired CEO Awards recognize outstanding chief executives leading for-profit and nonprofit organizations across the Houston metropolitan area.

Ryan Hartsell | Managing Partner | Oxford Partners

"This recognition belongs to the team we have built at Oxford," said Hartsell. "Our advisors fight every day for clients who deserve conflict-free representation and transparent advocacy. What we have accomplished is a reflection of their commitment and the culture we have worked hard to create together."

Hartsell has served as Managing Partner of Oxford Partners since 2015, growing the firm from a two-person brokerage into a 20-agent, 10-staff platform completing more than 250 transactions and $150 million in annual volume. Under his leadership, Oxford has earned inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years, ranking #117 in the real estate category in 2025, and has been recognized by GlobeSt as a 2025 Best Places to Work honoree and by HBJ as one of Houston's top commercial real estate brokerages. In 2026, Hartsell was also recognized as a 2025 REDnews Texas Commercial Real Estate Icon and received the 2025 EO Houston Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Oxford Partners exclusively represents tenants, buyers, and owner-occupants across office, industrial, and healthcare real estate, eliminating the conflicts of interest that arise when brokers represent both landlords and tenants. The firm has completed more than 1,600 transactions totaling approximately $1.7 billion in transaction volume throughout its history.

Read more about the awards here

About Oxford Partners

Oxford Partners is Houston's leading independent commercial real estate firm dedicated exclusively to tenant and buyer representation. Since 1997, Oxford has provided conflict-free advocacy for office, industrial, and healthcare users across Houston and beyond. The firm's sole focus on occupiers ensures that clients receive unbiased guidance, transparent negotiations, and strategies aligned with long-term business objectives. With a team built on integrity, collaboration, and deep market expertise, Oxford Partners delivers outcomes that reduce costs, mitigate risks, and create lasting value for the businesses it serves.

Media Contact:

Kirk Galt

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(888) 337-0150

SOURCE Oxford Partners