Ryan Hartsell Named 2025 Texas Commercial Real Estate Icon by REDnews

Managing Partner of Oxford Partners recognized for leadership, industry impact, and tenant advocacy across Texas

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Hartsell, SIOR, MRE, Managing Partner of Oxford Partners, has been named a 2025 Texas Commercial Real Estate Icon by REDnews. The recognition honors influential leaders who have shaped the commercial real estate industry and strengthened their cities through sustained business impact.

Ryan Hartsell, SIOR | 2025 REDnews Texas Commercial Real Estate Icon

Hartsell has spent 17 years building Texas' leading independent tenant-representation firms. Under his leadership, Oxford Partners has grown from a two-person brokerage into a 20-agent platform completing more than 250 transactions annually across Texas. The firm now oversees more than $150 million in annual transaction volume while maintaining a strict conflict-free tenant and buyer representation model.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our team and the clients who have trusted us with some of the most important decisions their businesses will ever make," said Hartsell. "We built Oxford around conflict-free advocacy and disciplined execution. Our focus has always been protecting our clients' interests and helping them make informed, strategic decisions in complex markets."

Over the course of his career, Hartsell has advised more than 300 businesses and completed more than $325 million in personal transaction value. His work has supported Texas companies employing thousands statewide, helping them secure strategic relocations, expansions, acquisitions, and lease structures that reduce long-term risk and strengthen operational flexibility.

Hartsell entered the industry during the subprime mortgage crisis after earning a finance degree in real estate from Texas Tech University and a Master of Real Estate from Texas A&M University. Choosing brokerage over appraisal early in his career, he committed to an entrepreneurial path built on discipline, fiduciary responsibility, and long-term client relationships.

In 2015, he became Managing Partner at Oxford Partners and focused on building institutional-grade systems within an independent brokerage framework. The firm expanded its industrial practice during the COVID-19 market shift and implemented technology-driven processes that increased efficiency and data transparency for clients.

Hartsell has developed structured training and mentorship systems that have launched dozens of brokerage careers across Texas. His leadership model emphasizes autonomy, accountability, and operational transparency, helping shape the next generation of commercial real estate professionals.

See all the 2025 Texas Commercial Real Estate Icons featured in REDnews' February issue.

About Oxford Partners

Oxford Partners is a Houston-headquartered commercial real estate firm representing tenants and buyers in office, industrial, and healthcare sectors. The firm operates across Texas and completes more than 250 transactions annually. Oxford exclusively represents occupiers and does not represent landlords or institutional investors, eliminating conflicts of interest and ensuring fiduciary alignment with its clients.

