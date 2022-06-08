OXFORD RECOVERY CENTER EXPANDS, DOUBLES THE SIZE OF AUTISM CENTER & ESTABLISHES "THE VILLAGE OF ORC"

"Looking back, my family was given no hope. We resolved to find a way for ourselves and others in the same situation. We believe children deserve the best possible therapy available and ORC is dedicated to providing it," Dr. Peterson said.

Today's Oxford Recovery Center is the result of Dr. Peterson's continuing drive and passion to provide care. The center combines ABA therapies with Oxford-pioneered Wholistic Treatment Therapy. These treatments have given new hope to families, often producing positive outcomes above all expectations. ORC's treatment success has driven steady increases in patient volume and the expansion will help address the growing need.

Village is Realistic, Functional, & Open to the Public

The Village of ORC is an actual village with a roadway, crosswalks, curbs, streetlights, a park, and 12 functioning retail stores including a grocery store, coffee shop, pet store, toy store, along with an ATM, dentist office, and hair salon. It is the only facility of its kind in the U.S., making it the best location in the country for Natural Environment Teaching. Its retail shops and stores are also open to the public for business, adding to its realism and usefulness as a therapy tool. Profits derived from the Village will go to the Oxford Kids Foundation.

The highly realistic setting augments ORC-pioneered programs including ARTS (Autism Recovery Through Synergy -- ORC's integrated autism treatment program); and ORC's COMPASS™ Therapeutic Vocational Training Program) for young adults with autism, designed as a "next step" to help prepare them for successful independence and sustainable employment.

"We combine established treatments with innovative therapies tailored to meet the needs of each individual patient and that approach is as innovative as it's been effective," Dr. Peterson added. "The Village takes treatment to a whole new level and we're really excited about it. I'm not aware of anything like it anywhere else."

The Village Ties Treatments Together

ABA therapies and programs are often highly effective, but can also fall short in addressing issues in a curative and lasting way. Treatments pioneered at ORC use the ABA approach and framework – but incorporate additional complementary elements. Combined, these treatments help socialize patients and moderate interaction responses, augmenting the effectiveness and success of treatment across the board.

The heart of treatment for many patient issues is learning effective interaction in a variety of settings. This is what The Village is designed to provide and why the realism of the setting and functionality of the retail operations were so important. The interaction within The Village setting builds awareness while providing social skills and tools that allow participants to learn and practice socialization in a safe environment that develops essential skills and builds confidence.

"We have found the social skills learned and confidence gained directly correlate to participants' successful growth and navigation through life," Dr. Peterson explained.

ORC Treats a Range of Other Conditions

ORC offers Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy as well as Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Neurofeedback Therapy, and Medical Lab Testing. In addition to autism, ORC provides treatment for cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, stroke, Parkinson's and other such conditions. ORC is not just for kids!

"Too many people with treatable conditions have been written off for too long," said Peterson. "Our goal is to help them overcome difficulties and lead normal, productive lives."

Central to many of the conditions ORC patients face are behavioral issues, particularly those experienced by young people diagnosed with autism. The often dramatic behavioral issues can have profound impacts on families, loved ones, and society at-large. This reality was the genesis for The Village.

While the Village is the centerpiece, ORC's expansion also provides a significant upgrade for the entire center. It includes:

State-of the Art Commercial Kitchen for the classically trained chef to create specialized lunches and also allow our COMPASS™ participants another place to hone skills;

Multiple types of treatment rooms to facilitate individual therapies as well as opportunities to graduate into a more school-like setting for learning;

Other miscellaneous therapeutic treatment areas such as, a water room and an art and music room.

Oxford Recovery Center's Public Grand Opening is Saturday, June 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., is free and open to the public. It will feature activities for children of all ages, free classes on health and nutrition, as well as tours of the facility.

About Oxford Recovery Center, LLC.

Founded in 2008, Oxford Recovery Center is an innovative therapy organization that promotes healing through a variety of research-based therapies tailored to individual needs. While traditional therapies limit people to living with their condition, Oxford's therapies promote healing and recovery. Oxford offers a variety of programs that strive to create a lifestyle of wellness, improved health and quality of life.

Designed for all age levels, therapies include: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Neuro-physical Therapy, Neurofeedback, Nutritional Coaching and Wellness and Weight loss. Oxford's therapies can assist clients' recovery from a variety of conditions, including ADD / ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, Sports Injury, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Macular Degeneration. For a full listing of treated conditions, visit the Oxford Web site at www.OxfordRecoveryCenter.com

For more information or to register to attend (registration optional) the free, Grand Opening Event on June 11, visit: https://oxfordrecoverycenter.com/grandopening

Link to Media Kit: https://bit.ly/3GYsHHA

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gordon Cole 248.207.055

[email protected]

SOURCE Oxford Recovery Center