Oxford Risk LLC Named Commercial Agency of the Year

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Risk LLC, an Ohio-based insurance agency, with locations in Pennsylvania and Ft. Meyers, Florida, has been named the 2022 Commercial Agency of the Year by Smart Choice Insurance.

The award recognizes Oxford Risk's excellence in providing commercial insurance services to its clients. As a small insurance agency, Oxford Risk has demonstrated exceptional customer service and expertise in commercial insurance, making it stand out amongst its peers.

Oxford Risk offers a range of commercial insurance products, including general liability, commercial property, workers' compensation, and more. The agency prides itself on its personalized approach to insurance, working closely with clients to understand their unique needs and providing tailored solutions to meet those needs.

"Our goal is to make sure our clients have the right coverage to protect their businesses," said Joe, an Oxford Risk sales producer. "We take the time to understand their risks and provide the right insurance products to mitigate those risks. Winning this award is a validation of our approach and the hard work we put into serving our clients."

Smart Choice is a network of over 9,000 independent agents and more than 100 carrier partners. They provide independent insurance agents with access to top-rated markets.

The Commercial Agency of the Year award is given annually by the Smart Choice team to recognize outstanding performance in the commercial insurance sector. Oxford Risk was chosen from among a field of top contenders for the award.

Oxford Risk LLC is an Ohio-based independent insurance agency, with locations in Pennsylvania and Ft. Meyers, Florida, specializing in commercial insurance products. The company was founded in 2016 and quickly gained a reputation for exceptional customer service and expertise in insurance. For more information, visit www.oxfordriskllc.com

SOURCE Oxford Risk LLC