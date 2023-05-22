OXFORD RISK LLC RECEIVES ESTEEMED STEVIE® AWARD IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Oxford Risk LLC

22 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Risk LLC proudly announces its recent recognition as the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Achievement of Management category for Insurance in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Oxford Risk LLC has been presented with this esteemed award in recognition of its exceptional achievements and practices in the field of management.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

The Stevie® Awards selection committee recognized Oxford Risk LLC's exceptional management strategies, which have supported the company's commitment to providing top-tier insurance solutions and dedication to clients, by fostering a culture of hard work, collaboration, and innovation.

About Oxford Risk LLC

Oxford Risk LLC is an Ohio-based independent insurance agency, with two locations in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania specializing in commercial insurance products. The company was founded in 2016 and quickly gained a reputation for exceptional customer service and expertise in insurance. For more information, visit www.oxfordriskllc.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

