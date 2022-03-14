Oxford Science Enterprises Enters Agreement with Lothbury to Develop State-of-the-Art R&D Facilities in Oxford City Centre

OXFORD, England, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Science Enterprises, the Science Business Builder and preferred investment partner of the University of Oxford, announces it has entered into a joint venture with the Lothbury Property Trust ("Lothbury") to develop high-specification laboratory and office space, for early-stage life science businesses, in the heart of Oxford city centre.

The 30,000 sq ft R&D space is part of a proposed comprehensive £200 million redevelopment of the Clarendon Centre. Led by Lothbury, the redevelopment is expected to begin in 2022, pending the requisite approvals. On completion, expected during 2024, the R&D space will provide an ideal environment for fast-growing life science companies, including those founded by Oxford Science Enterprises. In addition to R&D facilities, plans for the overall 250,000 sq ft site include creating space for student accommodation, offices, retail outlets and restaurants.

In Oxford, demand for laboratory space is approximately ten times greater than existing supply. With more than 100 companies in its portfolio, Oxford Science Enterprises has an ever-increasing requirement for specialist laboratory and office space. The redevelopment of the Clarendon Centre will significantly increase Oxford Science Enterprises' existing 55,000 sq ft footprint in and around Oxford and enhance its ability to provide its companies with the essential facilities needed to grow and thrive.

Alexis Dormandy, CEO Oxford Science Enterprises, said: "There is an acute shortage of laboratory and office space that meets the specific requirements of early-stage life science companies in Oxford. This new venture with Lothbury supports our strategy to be a comprehensive science business builder, not only providing investment backed by strategic and operational expertise, but also essential R&D space to nurture our companies' growth in the early stages of development.

"We believe that the city centre location will prove attractive to new companies and allow fledgling biotechs access to state-of-the-art facilities while remaining close to the University, its entrepreneurs and academics. This is an exciting evolution of the space and city centre, bringing new life and opportunities to the high street and local businesses."

Simon Radford, CEO Lothbury Investment Management Limited added:

"This is a milestone investment for Lothbury, which has owned the Clarendon Centre since its inception in 1985 and brings Lothbury's investors into the new and exciting life science and biomedical sectors for real estate. The joint venture with Oxford Science Enterprises is the first letting within a comprehensive redevelopment project, which is planned to be implemented on a phased basis. The proposed development will comprise four highly sustainable buildings, bringing office, lab and student accommodation into the heart of Oxford city centre."

About Oxford Science Enterprises

We are Oxford Science Enterprises, the Science Business Builder. We want to help solve the world's toughest problems for more people, in more places, faster. We do this by transforming world-leading science into world-changing businesses, partnering the best scientists from the world's best university with the best business brains. We grow our companies with care and expertise; in a way that is systematic and scalable. We invest for real-world impact, not only financial returns. And we re-invest proceeds back into the next generation of original research and world-changing businesses.

Our enterprises address problems that affect people in life-changing ways: their health, the availability of food, the survival of the planet. Since 2015, we have received an automatic stake in all Oxford University science spinouts – more than 100 businesses founded by over 200 of Oxford's leading academics. We have taken a leading role in creating and building over 70 of these, adding +55,000 sq ft of lab & start-up space to support them. Today our businesses are worth over £2bn and have created +2,000 jobs.

Follow us: oxfordscienceenterprises.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Quarterly News

About Lothbury Investment Management Limited

Lothbury Investment Management Limited (LIM) is a UK real estate investment manager with £2 billion assets under management, as at Q4 2021.

Lothbury Property Trust (LPT) is the flagship fund for LIM, providing investors with access to the UK property market. Lothbury Property Trust holds £1.64 billion assets under management and is a balanced property unit trust providing exposure to the UK office, retail, industrial, student accommodation and hotel sectors and is geographically spread across the UK.

The Fund delivers an innovative investment solution through a core/active strategy that comprises a predominantly core portfolio of prime assets to achieve stability of return, combined with active management initiatives to create additional value and an enhanced return for the investor.

More information on LIM and LPT can be found at www.lothburyim.com

Lothbury Investment Management Limited is authorised & regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority.

Contacts:

Oxford Science Enterprises

Lisa Bedwell – [email protected]

For media enquiries:

Mark Swallow, Sandi Greenwood, Eleanor Perkin – MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

[email protected]

Lothbury Investment Management Limited

For media enquiries:

Peter Treglown, FOUR PR

01603 627294, [email protected]

SOURCE Oxford Science Enterprises