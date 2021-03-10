Oxford's Journal of Public Health Includes Medi-Weightloss' Study on Metabolic Syndrome in Current Issue

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medi-Weightloss®, a proven weight loss franchise program with an evidence-based and clinical approach, had its trial results about the prevalence of metabolic syndrome published in the highly-regarded Journal of Public Health. It was also featured on the cover of the issue.

Oxford's Journal of Public Health is one of the university's oldest publications dating back to 1892. It is a quarterly peer-reviewed journal featuring a spectrum of health-focused topics related to public health research and practice submitted by researchers, scientists, and clinicians from around the world. In its latest issue, Medi-Weightloss' study on weight loss and prevalence of metabolic syndrome received several accolades due to the cutting-edge research sponsored by the company.

Despite the fact that more than one third of the global population has metabolic syndrome, the topic has been long overlooked and rarely discussed in public or the clinical setting. The purpose of Medi-Weightloss' study was to identify the prevalence of metabolic syndrome in the patient population and its change as patients progressed through their weight loss journeys. The results of its study indicated that metabolic syndrome becomes less prevalent in patients as they lose weight with Medi-Weightloss.

"This study reinforces prior research indicating that lifestyle choices and proper patient management are essential components of success in efforts to address the risk factors associated with metabolic syndrome and help patients effectively lose weight," said Macklin Guzman, DHSc, MPH, Chief Science Officer for Medi-Weightloss. "It's remarkable that our research and findings have been published as an Editor's Choice in the Journal of Public Health and is a testament to the significance."

Reducing obesity has become a top priority for individuals due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. People who have metabolic syndrome and/or obesity are at greater risk of experiencing complications and worsened symptoms than those who do not have metabolic syndrome and/or obesity. According to new research on the topic, roughly 56% of patients with metabolic syndrome end up in intensive care, while only 24% of those without metabolic syndrome do so. It has also been recorded that those with metabolic syndrome are almost four times more likely to die if they contract COVID.

"Now more than ever, we are proud to continue to offer our patients a program that is not only evidence based, but also clinically proven to be an effective treatment for metabolic syndrome and its obesity related components. Our medical providers work hand-in-hand with our patients and their primary care providers to improve their overall health and further reduce their risk for developing chronic health conditions through weight loss," said Gretchen San Miguel, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Medi-Weightloss.

