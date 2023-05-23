Oxi Fresh Announces Expansion Plans in Boston

News provided by

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

23 May, 2023, 13:03 ET

Eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchise announces development plans in Boston

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is expanding their brand presence in Boston and its surrounding communities through franchising.

With 5 territories currently available to prospective franchisees, Oxi Fresh is excited to team up with local entrepreneurs who love Boston and are passionate about serving their communities.

"We have 5 exceptional carpet cleaning franchise territories available in Boston and neighboring areas," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise Development. "We'd love to see those territories in the hands of qualified, talented entrepreneurs by the end of 2023."

This carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. Its rapid growth is due to many factors, and chief among them is consumers' love of Oxi Fresh's green, fast-drying cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method that utilizes the power of oxygen.

"We've created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "With hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing everyone with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services."

The company is committed to providing its carpet cleaning franchisees with advanced business support tools. These include a centralized Scheduling Center, a specialized CRM designed for their business, automated marketing tools, and more. With these modern tools, Oxi Fresh's franchisees have the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®
Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 460 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

Also from this source

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Named One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.