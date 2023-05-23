Oxi Fresh Announces Expansion Plans in Boston

Eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchise announces development plans in Boston

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is expanding their brand presence in Boston and its surrounding communities through franchising.

With 5 territories currently available to prospective franchisees, Oxi Fresh is excited to team up with local entrepreneurs who love Boston and are passionate about serving their communities.

"We have 5 exceptional carpet cleaning franchise territories available in Boston and neighboring areas," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise Development. "We'd love to see those territories in the hands of qualified, talented entrepreneurs by the end of 2023."

This carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. Its rapid growth is due to many factors, and chief among them is consumers' love of Oxi Fresh's green, fast-drying cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method that utilizes the power of oxygen.

"We've created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO. "With hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing everyone with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services."

The company is committed to providing its carpet cleaning franchisees with advanced business support tools. These include a centralized Scheduling Center, a specialized CRM designed for their business, automated marketing tools, and more. With these modern tools, Oxi Fresh's franchisees have the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 460 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

