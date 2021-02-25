Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Poised for Enormous Growth in 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the difficulties that faced businesses in 2020, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – one of the fastest-growing and greenest carpet cleaning franchises in the United States – ended the year strong and is poised to continue its impressive expansion in 2021.

The company opened 46 new units during 2020 and was able to meet the increasing demand for carpet cleaning services as people looked to keep their homes clean and safe during the pandemic. This growth and other factors earned Oxi Fresh both a spot in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® and the title of a "Top Franchise" courtesy of Franchise.com.

"This past year presented unique challenges for all businesses, but Oxi Fresh was able to remain strong. We added dozens of new locations that are serving more and more communities," said founder and CEO, Jonathan Barnett. "As we look toward the rest of 2021, we are confident that we will continue to meet the rising demand for cleaning services with our continued innovation, strong network of franchisees, and our committed team."

In 2020, Oxi Fresh had its strongest week in terms of number of appointments booked; the company also regularly had higher numbers of appointments booked per week in the second half of 2020 when compared to the second half of 2019. This increased demand exemplifies the brand's excellent position for even further expansion in 2021.

In addition to Oxi Fresh's accomplishments, the home services franchise category made up nearly 25% of all franchise inquiries in Q4 of 2020. This was an increase of nearly 50% from Q4 in 2019 according to Franchise Insights, which also demonstrates the strength of the industry. As the category continues to see incredible demand, Oxi Fresh's resiliency and strength continues to position the brand as an industry leader.

Oxi Fresh plans to utilize this increase in demand for home service franchises in 2021 to ramp up its expansion with 70 new locations across the United States. The company is looking to grow its presence in the cities of Boston, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Tampa and Portland while also expanding in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio and Alabama, among other markets.

"With almost 450 locations open throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward to continue our mission of providing communities with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services, especially as the pandemic continues," said Barnett. "We are eager to surpass the 500 unit mark in 2021 and further strengthen our presence."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleaning and exceptional results through a unique, low-moisture process. Oxi Fresh's advanced franchisee support system – including its centralized Scheduling Center and innovative marketing strategies – provides franchisees the opportunity to focus on growing their business instead of merely operating them. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the company in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has nearly 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

SOURCE Oxi Fresh