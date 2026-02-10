Oxide Closes $200M Series C to Scale On-Premises Cloud Computing

Thomas Tull's USIT fund and existing investors deepen commitment as Oxide secures long-term independence and focuses on customer expansion.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxide Computer Company , the on-prem cloud computing company, today announced it has raised its $200 million Series C led by Thomas Tull's US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT), with participation from existing investors including Eclipse, Riot Ventures, Jane Street, and more.

Oxide designs and manufactures the Oxide Cloud Computer, a rack-scale integrated system, with purpose-built hardware and open-source software, that delivers a modern cloud experience on-premises. For enterprises historically forced to cobble together their own on-premises systems, the Oxide Cloud Computer provides the self-service, API-driven experience previously available only from hyperscale cloud providers, with better performance, sovereignty, and economics.

"We built Oxide to fundamentally rethink how on-prem infrastructure is delivered, bringing organizations the simplicity and automation of cloud computing with the highest levels of security," said Steve Tuck, CEO and co-founder of Oxide. "This investment ensures our ability to serve customers for the long term, so they can confidently plan and execute projects measured in decades."

On-premises infrastructure customers count on the longevity of their providers, and Oxide's latest funding round provides clear validation of the company's long-term vision. By doubling total funding for the second time, Oxide has secured the capital and the strategic support to invest in its product roadmap, expand manufacturing, and provide best-in-class customer support for enterprises worldwide for years to come.

"Infrastructure demands long-term partners," said Bryan Cantrill, CTO and co-founder of Oxide. "Oxide took a first-principles approach to the neglected world of on-premises compute. That path was arduous, but the benefits are now clear: a secure, reliable platform designed to endure and scale — offering the modernity of cloud computing in the on-prem data center."

"Thomas Tull's strategic vision for sovereign compute infrastructure aligns with Oxide's accelerating momentum," said Gaetano Crupi, Managing Director at USIT. "Given the pace of customer adoption and Oxide's execution since our Series B investment, we recognized a compelling opportunity to increase our commitment to support their growth. We're backing a platform that redefines how compute is built and operated, ensuring the U.S. is equipped with best-in-class, secure digital infrastructure as the cloud becomes increasingly central to economic and national competitiveness."

"Oxide delivers the simplicity of the cloud on-premises, with superior performance, reliability, and cost efficiency. Through a single, vertically integrated, rack-scale system, Oxide brings hyperscaler-grade cloud capabilities directly into the data center," said Seth Winterroth, partner at Eclipse. "As the global market searches for every possible advantage in compute and power efficiency, Oxide stands apart with a solution that has no real competition. This kind of platform shift defines categories, and Oxide is leading the way."

About Oxide

Oxide Computer Company designs and delivers unified hardware and open source software to provide hyperscaler-class efficiency, performance, and ease of use on-premises for enhanced security, latency, and control. Founded in 2019 and based in Emeryville, California, Oxide is backed by leading investors and trusted by enterprise customers across industries.

