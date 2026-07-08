Oxipital AI Closes Series A Following Major Commercial Expansion and Rapid Adoption of its V-CORTX AI Vision Platform

The financing follows a period of rapid commercial growth as manufacturers increasingly deploy Oxipital AI's V-CORTX platform to address labor shortages, product quality challenges, food safety requirements, and production bottlenecks in highly variable manufacturing environments.

Oxipital AI is on track to deliver 400% annual revenue growth in 2026, powered by production expansion with several global food manufacturers. Most recently, the company was awarded a major production contract to expand deployment of its V-CORTX platform, including 120 AI vision systems, to perform critical foreign object detection across multiple production lines and facilities.

"Food manufacturing is entering a new era," said Mark J. Chiappetta, President & CEO of Oxipital AI. "While automation is deployed at scale in highly structured industries like semiconductor fabrication and automotive, many others have been unable to benefit broadly because products and production conditions vary constantly. Our V-CORTX platform changes the game, enabling conventional automation systems to observe, understand, and act with human-level performance in these complex real-world environments."

At the center of the company's success is V-CORTX, a synthetic AI vision platform purpose-built for high-variability manufacturing. With its proprietary synthetic model training pipeline and factory model, V-CORTX enables manufacturers to rapidly deploy inspection and quality control, yield and throughput optimization, foreign material detection, and vision-guided robotic automation solutions at production scale.

The platform also provides production data analytics to support deterministic decision-making, auditability, and end-to-end traceability, enabling manufacturers to confidently deploy AI in production environments where reliability, compliance, and operational accountability are essential.

"Machine vision has historically been one of the largest failure points in industrial automation," said Rory O'Driscoll, Partner at Scale Venture Partners. "Oxipital AI has built a fundamentally differentiated approach that is already proving itself in production at scale. Their traction with major food manufacturers demonstrates both the urgency of the problem and the size of the opportunity ahead."

As manufacturers accelerate investments in AI-driven operations, Oxipital AI is becoming an increasingly important component of modern production infrastructure. By combining synthetic AI vision, operational intelligence, and robotic automation integration, the company helps manufacturers improve product quality, increase throughput, reduce waste, strengthen food safety, and reduce dependence on scarce labor resources in environments that have traditionally challenged conventional automation systems.

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is transforming manufacturing with V-CORTX, its synthetic visual intelligence platform that enables conventional automation systems to observe, understand, and act with human-level performance in highly variable production environments. The company is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. More information can be found at www.OxipitalAI.com.

Media Contact:

Austin Harvey

VP of Product & Marketing - Oxipital AI

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oxipital AI