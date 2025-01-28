Oxipital AI Showcases Groundbreaking Innovations at the International Processing and Protein Expo and Announces New Partnership with EnSight Solutions

Oxipital AI will demonstrate the latest advancements in AI vision and its Actionable Insights data platform.

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxipital AI today announced that it will showcase its AI vision solutions at the International Processing and Production Expo (IPPE) in booth B49003. The show will be held from January 28 to January 30, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unveiled at Pack Expo 2024, Oxipital AI will demonstrate its VX2 Vision System, the latest advancement in visual AI technology designed to revolutionize quality inspection and high-speed robot guidance applications across food and industrial sectors.

EnSight Solutions Smart Styler is a compact automation solution featuring a Staubli hygienic robot and Oxipital AI's 3D vision and artificial intelligence.

Four inspection applications will be showcased in the hands-on experience center of the booth:

Sausage package inspection for leaks and label damage





Tray styling inspection of burger patties to ensure precise styling and product positioning





Product grading inspection of chicken breasts for fat percentage and trim level





Defect detection of breaded chicken patties to find burns, cracks, and deformities

The booth will also feature an interactive kiosk demonstrating Oxipital AI's Actionable Insights data analytics platform and will include a robotic work cell combining Staubli's TX2-90 HE robot with the company's AI-enabled machine vision to demonstrate high-speed, simultaneous picking and inspection of breaded chicken patties from bulk presentation.

Additionally, the company is excited to announce a new partnership with EnSight Solutions LLC , making them Oxipital AI's second addition to its recently launched Preferred Partner Program.

"Partnering with EnSight Solutions reflects our commitment to team with food processing automation leaders," stated Corey Merchant, Chief Revenue Officer at Oxipital AI. "Combining Oxipital AI's best-in-class 3D AI vision technology with EnSight's industry-leading Smart Styler automation design enables manufacturers to overcome labor challenges, enhance quality, increase throughput, and reduce waste - all in a small footprint."

"EnSight Solutions is thrilled to partner with Oxipital AI and leverage their deep expertise in 3D AI vision," stated Heath Clifton, Director of Automation at EnSight Solutions. "This collaboration will enable us to offer even more powerful automation solutions for robot guidance and inspections that drive real business transformation, helping our clients stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market."

EnSight and Oxipital AI will host a joint cocktail reception on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 3 to 5 pm in EnSight's Booth C31169.

Oxipital AI's AI vision solutions will be showcased in two other locations at IPPE. The first will be in EnSight's booth C31169, where they will demonstrate raw chicken breast singulation and tray packing from bulk. The second will be in the Schmalz booth B40055, where they will demonstrate vision-guided robotic picking of chicken drumsticks.

Finally, Oxipital AI will be presenting "Solving Operational Challenges With Visual AI for Product Inspection and Vision-Guided Robotics Picking Applications" at the IPPE Tech Talk theater on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. in B Hall Booth B48027.

About Oxipital AI

Oxipital AI is a leader in AI-enabled machine vision technologies for robotic process automation and quality inspection in critical industries such as food processing, agriculture, and consumer goods production. The company's mission is to deliver actionable insights through deep object understanding to customers as they embrace Industry 5.0 and unlock previously unachievable levels of resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability in their manufacturing operations. More information can be found at www.oxipitalai.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Collura

Director of Marketing Communications, Oxipital AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Oxipital AI