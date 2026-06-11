OxiWear Announces Medicare and Insurance Coverage Expansion for Continuous Oxygen Measuring Device

OxiWear is the first FDA-cleared wearable device designed to provide continuous blood oxygen measurement and real-time low-oxygen alerts during both motion and rest, with proven accuracy across all skin tones. The device enables patients and healthcare providers to identify oxygen desaturation that may otherwise go undetected, helping to improve patient safety, support proactive care, and provide greater peace of mind.

The availability of Medicare and insurance coverage marks a significant milestone in OxiWear's mission to make advanced oxygen measuring more accessible and affordable for patients who need it most.

"I started OxiWear as a personal mission to help people like me live life to the fullest despite the challenges of living with conditions that put us at risk of low oxygen levels," said Shavini Fernando, Founder and CEO of OxiWear. "Since receiving FDA clearance, one of our biggest priorities has been solving the reimbursement challenge and ensuring patients can access this technology without creating an additional financial burden. I'm incredibly proud that we've been able to work through those barriers and make OxiWear available through insurance coverage. Now, more patients can access the continuous oxygen data they need with greater affordability and peace of mind."

OxiWear received FDA clearance as a prescription medical device for continuous blood oxygen measurement in both clinical and at-home settings. As part of the FDA review process, OxiWear demonstrated high performance across diverse skin tones, helping address longstanding concerns regarding disparities in pulse oximetry accuracy and ensuring more equitable oxygen measurement for all patients.

The device is designed to support patients with conditions including pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung disease (ILD), cardiovascular disease, sleep-related breathing disorders, and other conditions that may result in oxygen desaturation.

Healthcare providers are increasingly recognizing the importance of the continuous measurement of oxygen beyond traditional spot-check pulse oximetry, particularly for patients whose oxygen levels may fluctuate during daily activities, exercise, rehabilitation, and sleep. OxiWear's ability to provide continuous measurements during both motion and rest offers clinicians and patients a more complete picture of oxygen status throughout the day.

By expanding reimbursement access through Medicare and participating insurance plans, OxiWear aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce avoidable hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and provide greater peace of mind for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

For additional information regarding eligibility, reimbursement, and prescribing information, visit www.oxiwear.com or contact the OxiWear team directly.

About OxiWear: OxiWear is a Virginia-based medical technology company focused on reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxia through continuous oxygen measurements and real-time low-oxygen alerts. Founded by pulmonary hypertension patient and entrepreneur Shavini Fernando, OxiWear's mission is to improve patient safety, reduce healthcare costs, and empower patients and clinicians with actionable oxygen data in both clinical and home settings.

SOURCE OxiWear