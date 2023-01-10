OxiWear Signs Letter of Intent with the Inspired Performance Institute

"Our team at the Inspired Performance Institute found a natural partnership in OxiWear because of our shared commitment to allow people to live their most stable and successful lives," said Dr. Don Wood, founder and CEO of the Inspired Performance Institute. "When someone experiences a traumatic event, it is stored in a high beta brain wave state and contributes to anxiety and stress. Using OxiWear along with our forthcoming custom application will allow clients to have real time data about their current physical state, which is critical for the process of rebooting the mind and achieving peak performance."

OxiWear is an ear-wearable pulse oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and low oxygen alerting. The ear is an unobtrusive yet accurate way to monitor saturated oxygen levels, and OxiWear will serve as an enhancing companion piece for TIPP participants, providing real-time oxygen tracking and low oxygen alerting to support training and performance efforts.

"OxiWear partners with cutting-edge organizations working to improve lives of individuals. The Inspired Performance Institute exemplifies this in their mission," stated Shavini Fernando, Founder and CEO, OxiWear. "We have been impressed with the variety of applications for our product, from health, wellness, and fitness and we look forward to seeing the results with TIPP."

About The Inspired Performance Institute

The Inspired Performance Institute is dedicated to helping people who have unresolved trauma that is contributing to a chronically dysregulated and imbalanced nervous system. We do this by harnessing a cutting-edge scientific approach to clear the mind of negative emotions. Our programs are non-invasive, simple, and appropriate for a wide spectrum of traumatic experiences from addiction to PTSD to depression and panic attacks.

About OxiWear

OxiWear is committed to reducing patient vulnerability to hypoxic injury through wearable, continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen alerting. Our mission is to increase safety and peace of mind for those prone to silent hypoxia, to reduce healthcare costs, and to save lives. OxiWear was developed in 2019 by Shavini Fernando, a VR/video game and web designer who suffers from pulmonary hypertension as a result of Eisenmenger Syndrome. For more information, visit: https://www.oxiwear.fitness/ .

SOURCE OxiWear