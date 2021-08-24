OXO Launches Chefs in Residence Program

For over 30 years, OXO has been a trusted brand that makes the everyday better, creating thoughtfully designed tools that help make tasks and chores around the home easier: cooking, baking, food storage and organization, coffee and tea brewing, cleaning and baby care. Along the way, OXO has found many sources of inspiration, especially in the kitchen. Chefs, bakers, cookbook authors, recipe developers and food bloggers bring a natural curiosity and passion to everything they create, just like the team at OXO. Now, the OXO Chefs in Residence program will look at the world of OXO through the eyes of these inspiring professional chefs.

Beginning in the fall of 2021, OXO will tap into Eden, Rick and Kwame to welcome OXO consumers into their kitchens to learn, share, and be inspired, virtually. They will share how they use OXO tools to create delicious recipes, and offer their own kitchen tips and tricks, pulling back the curtain on their diverse culinary backgrounds and lifestyles. The series will discover what brings the chefs joy— in and out of the kitchen – and how they use OXO tools to create culinary magic.

"We're thrilled to launch Chefs in Residence, a first of its kind program for OXO," says Larry Witt, President of Helen of Troy Housewares. "Chefs have been a large source of inspiration, information and product feedback throughout OXO's history, motivating us to consistently create better tools and gadgets that live up to the performance and durability demands of professional chefs and home cooks alike. Our Chefs in Residence program will serve as a platform for rising culinary stars to share their globally inspired cooking styles, passion for food, and in-depth cooking knowledge and experiences with the broader OXO community."

More about the OXO Chefs in Residence:

Eden Grinshpan is the host of Top Chef Canada and the author of Eating Out Loud: Bold Middle Eastern Flavors for All Day Every Day, released September 2020.

A graduate from Le Cordon Bleu in London, Eden has a "Grande Diplome" in Pastry and Cuisine and has completed the management program at The Institute of Culinary Education. Together with Samantha Schutz, Eden created Eden Eats, a Cooking Channel show that explored the global culinary food scene. A year later, Eden launched Log On & Eat with Eden Grinshpan on Cooking Channel. Eden was the former co-owner and Executive Chef of DEZ, a contemporary Middle Eastern restaurant based in NYC in partnership with Esquared.

Eden, her husband, and two daughters split their time between NYC and Toronto.

Rick Martinez is a cook, writer and recipe developer with a deep love of Mexican culture and cuisine. Originally from Austin, Texas, he earned a Grand Diplôme focused on Classic Culinary Arts from the French Culinary Institute.

His cookbook, Mi Cocina, which will explore food from the seven regions of Mexico, publishes in Spring '22. He is a regular contributor to the New York Times and hosts live, weekly cooking classes for Food Network Kitchens. He is the host of Sweet Heat on Food52 and was recently nominated for 2 IACP awards. His new show Pruébalo launched July 2021 on the Babish Culinary Universe YouTube. Rick was nominated for a prestigious James Beard award for his work at Bon Appetit in 2020.

Rick is currently living his dream—cooking, eating and enjoying the Mexican Pacific coast, residing in Mazatlán with his dog, Choco.

Kwame Onwuachi is a James Beard Award-winning chef and author of the critically acclaimed memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef, which is currently being turned into a feature film by A24. Kwame has been named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs, Esquire's 2019 Chef of the Year, and named a 30 Under 30 honoree by both Zagat and Forbes.

Kwame was born raised in the Bronx, Nigeria, and Louisiana. He trained at the Culinary Institute of America in New York City and opened five restaurants before turning thirty.

Most recently, Kwame appeared as a judge on season 18 of Top Chef. Kwame also serves as Food & Wine's executive producer collaborating on brand moments and events, including the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and "The Family Reunion presented by Kwame Onwuachi," a multi-day event celebrating diversity in the hospitality community.

This is the second largescale program OXO has launched in two years; in March 2020, OXO officially joined 1% for the Planet, a global community of brands giving back to environmental nonprofits driving positive impact. OXO committed to give back 1% of annual sales to select nonprofit organizations that champion environmental causes, providing millions of dollars of funds and resources to organizations that are addressing some of the most pressing environmental issues of the day. Now, OXO is proud to be 1% for the Planet's leading housewares brand and largest corporate donor. For more information, visit www.oxo.com/1-percent.

Join us as we explore new kitchens—and new perspectives—with OXO Chefs in Residence. www.oxo.com/chefs-in-residence

About OXO

For over 30 years, OXO has been globally recognized for its groundbreaking, award-winning universal product design. Starting with the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990, OXO has paired innovation and purpose to create tools and gadgets that make everyday living better, every day. Today, OXO makes products that span several home categories: cooking, baking, cleaning, storage and organization, coffee, baby. The brand has won over 100 design awards worldwide; its products reside in the collection of the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. OXO consistently challenges convention, solving problems and anticipating needs with thoughtful, modern design solutions. OXO is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, committing 1% of their annual sales to support environmental nonprofits. Learn more about how OXO is making the everyday better at www.oxo.com .

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (Nasdaq: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com .

Media Contact:

Mary Ogushwitz

PR Director, Helen of Troy, Housewares

[email protected]

SOURCE OXO INTERNATIONAL

Related Links

www.oxo.com

