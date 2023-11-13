Oxolife Appoints International Fertility Experts to its Scientific Advisory Board

- Leading experts in fertility and human reproduction with more than 1,200 fertility and reproduction-related publications

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxolife, the specialist biotech focused on enhancing embryo implantation in women undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) fertility treatment, today announces it has appointed globally renowned fertility experts to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

There is a very large and growing global infertility market, with 76m women a year affected - approximately 2% of the global female population. With approximately three million assisted reproductive technology cycles each year, of which 50% fail, there is a significant unmet medical problem. More than 30% of procedures fail due to implantation issues, the causes of which are largely unknown, and for which there are no treatment options.

Oxolife is developing a novel, easy to administer, non-hormonal, oral pill that boosts endometrial adhesion and invasion of the embryo, a major factor in improving pregnancy success rates. The SAB includes world leading experts in the fertility field who are involved in the clinical management at some of the top global reproductive clinics and research centers. They have a track record of nearly 1,200 fertility and reproduction-related publications. The SAB will be instrumental in advancing the development of OXO-001.

Juan García-Velasco, Chief Scientific Officer of IVIRMA and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Oxolife, commented: "Millions of women undergo assisted reproductive technology cycles each year, with many of these cycles failing, and with no treatment options, it can be a very challenging time. We are very pleased to support the development of this innovative therapy which offers the potential to help millions of women worldwide conceive."

Agnès Arbat, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer of Oxolife, said: "Oxolife's vision is to develop the first treatment that improves embryo implantation, a major factor in improving pregnancy success rates for women undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology treatment. The experience and track record of this leading international Scientific Advisory Board will be invaluable in supporting our plans to accelerate the development of OXO-001."

Scientific Advisory Board

Professor Juan García-Velasco - Chair

Professor Garcia-Velasco is Chief Scientific Officer at IVIRMA Global and a Director of IVI Madrid, in addition to being a professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Rey Juan Carlos University, Madrid, and a Director of the Master's Degree program in Human Reproduction.

He has more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and 31 book chapters on human reproduction published, alongside being an editor of Reproductive BioMedicine Online and Principal Investigator of projects funded by the Ministry of Education and Health of Spain. He has also received awards from the Spanish Fertility Society, Spanish Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics, and the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.

Professor Baris Ata

Professor Ata is an IVF Specialist at ART Fertility Clinics, Dubai, UAE, and a Professor-of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Koç University School of Medicine, Istanbul. He was an Executive Committee Member of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology and is the President of the Turkish Society of Reproductive Medicine.

With more than 150 publications in leading journals and a member of editorial boards of renowned scientific journals, such as Human Reproduction Update, Human Reproduction, Reproductive BioMedicine Online among others. Baris is a trained clinical researcher and has a wealth of experience in the field of fertility and reproductive medicine. He holds multiple awards for research, education and clinical excellence from national and international institutions.

Professor Shari Mackens

Professor Mackens is Medical Director at Brussels IVF and a Clinical Professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and has over 11 years of basic science research on endometrial receptivity and human embryo implantation, authoring 44 publications in peer-reviewed international journals and lectures, and is an Editor for Reproductive BioMedicine Online.

Professor Scott Nelson

Professor Nelson is Muirhead Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the University of Glasgow and a Consultant for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. He is also Medical Director of Access Fertility, Scientific Director of The Fertility Partnership and has authored over 227 scientific articles and book chapters. He has received grants from the National Institute of Health, the Medical Research Council, and Scottish Health Department, among others, and received awards from the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology.

Professor Georg Griesinger

Professor Griesinger is Chair at the Department of Gynecological, Endocrinology and Reproductive Medicine at the University Hospital of Schleswig-Holstein, Luebeck, Germany and Professor at Luebeck University. He has been a Board member of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology since 2013 and a member of the WHO infertility guidelines group.

He has authored more than 120 scientific articles, reviews and book contributions and has been the main author for Nolasiban (ObsEVA) publications and Editor of several national and international scientific journals.

Professor Anja Pinborg

Professor Pinborg is Medical Director and Professor at the Fertility Department at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen University Hospital. She was an ESHRE Executive Committee member until 2021, in addition to previously being Chair of the Nordic Fertility Society. She is deputy editor of Human Reproduction Open.

She has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed journals and ten book chapters and is the former Editor of Human Reproduction Update, Reproductive BioMedicine Online, and Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. She is also Principal Investigator in the Reprounion collaboration and a member of the Steering Committee of CoNARTaS (Committee of Nordic ART and Safety).

Professor Geoffrey Trew

Professor Trew is Founder and Clinical Director of The Fertility Partnership Group, UK, and a Board Member of Fertility Associates, New Zealand's leading fertility provider. Graduating as a medical doctor from St Georges Hospital Medical School, UK, Geoffrey has been a consultant in reproductive medicine and surgery since 1995 and has worked at the Hammersmith Hospital and Queen Charlotte's Hospital for more than 20 years.

An Honorary Senior Lecturer at Imperial College London, he has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers, over 20 book chapters and has received grants from the Welcome Trust, the National Institute for Health and Care Research and the Medical Research Council.

Professor Jose Bellver

Professor Bellver is attending gynecologist at IVI-RMA Valencia, Clinical Researcher at IVI Foundation and University Hospital la Fe, and an Associate Professor at the University of Valencia.

He has published 258 original articles or book chapters, including 109 papers in international journals, edited 12 books regarding human reproduction, has been Scientific Editor in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, a member of several boards, and a reviewer of 22 journals focused on Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Furthermore, he has been invited to more than 100 international lectures and participated in 170 oral/poster presentations in international and national congresses.

About Oxolife

Oxolife is a specialist biotech focused on enhancing embryo implantation in women undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) fertility treatment. Its lead compound OXO-001 is an easy to administer, non-hormonal, oral pill that boosts endometrial adhesion and invasion of the embryo, a major factor in improving pregnancy success rates. OXO-001 has completed phase 2 studies. Oxolife is currently fundraising to accelerate the progress of OXO-001 through the clinic and is also exploring potential partnerships to bring the benefits of OXO-001 to patients as rapidly as possible.

With the global infertility market growing at 4.5% a year, due to later pregnancies, obesity, smoking and alcohol, 76m women a year are affected, with an expected market value of $41bn in 2026.

