Ox's New Ice and Water Guard Roof Underlayment Delivers Value to Homeowner and Installers

"ToughSkin HT Ice & Water Guard possesses two crucial characteristics that we know builders are seeking in a roof underlayment product – long-term performance, and safety for workers," explained Todd Gluski, director of marketing at Ox Engineered Products. "The product will not soften or degrade under high heat, keeps the moisture out, and it prevents accidents during roofing installation."

Ideal for tile and metal roofs that can last up to 75 years, ToughSkin HT Ice & Water Guard includes four key components:

A rubberized asphalt adhesive base layer that provides for superior adhesion even in high-temperature climates.

Woven and non-woven reinforcement layers (laminated together).

A UV-shielded waterproof layer for protection from rain, snow, and ice.

A top layer that includes a SlipSafe® Technology walking surface to reduce the chance of slips or falls during installation, ensuring a safer working environment for roofers.

The product also features overlapping adhesive sealing strips at the seams for enhanced water resistance. Due to the thickness of ToughSkin HT Ice & Water Guard's self-sealing adhesive base layer, the membrane seals around fasteners. This keeps moisture and water from penetrating the underlayment system and damaging the substrate below.

ToughSkin HT Ice & Water Guard features a lightweight split release liner made from siliconized film for easier installation, which is especially important for smaller or tight working areas of the roof.

The standard roll size for ToughSkin HT Ice & Water Guard is 36" wide by 67' long (or 200 square feet). The product may be used as an underlayment on all sloped roof coverings including under slate, tile, cedar shakes, metal, and traditional asphalt shingles.

For more information on ToughSkin HT Ice & Water Guard, visit: https://www.oxengineeredproducts.com/product/toughskin-ht-ice-water-guard/

About Ox Engineered Products:

Headquartered in Northville, MI, Ox Engineered Products is a leading specialty manufacturer of structural sheathing and thermal insulation building products. Ox provides a variety of building materials serving both the residential and commercial construction markets throughout the United States. Ox products are designed to allow builders to save time and money while meeting the most stringent building codes. For more information, visit www.oxengineeredproducts.com.

