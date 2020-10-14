OXTO Energy Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OXTO Energy will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2020 on 22nd & 23rd October at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals. CleanEquity will also be live streamed online via the EarthX TV platform.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, BP Ventures, Cision, Climate-KIC, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, Earth Capital, the Monaco Economic Board, Parkview and Taronis Fuels.

OXTO Energy has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

OXTO Energy is a global, energy storage technology provider.

OXTO Energy's purpose is to radically transform the way energy is managed in order to meet the worlds' increasing demand for more and cleaner energy.

The company's proprietary hardware technology, initially developed for orbiting satellites, is focused on a completely new generation of small-scale flywheel batteries which have the power to change energy storage for industries like manufacturing, transportation, real estate and many more.

Key drivers of their flywheel battery technology are cost efficiency, safety, battery lifetime and a 100% recyclable battery.

But the company's mission does not stop there. They are also contributing to the fight against climate change by reducing carbon emissions at a production level and by accelerating the deployment of EV charging stations around the world.

OXTO Energy aims to create a technological and environmental legacy that will benefit present and future generations.

[email protected] (CEO, Founder)

[email protected] (CFO)

[email protected] (CMO)

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees and commercial partners.

www.cleanequitymonaco.com

SOURCE Innovator Capital

Related Links

http://www.innovator-capital.com

