Oxy® Acne Care Celebrates 50 Years with Exciting Brand Relaunch

A New Look for a New Generation

As part of this exciting relaunch, Oxy® Acne Care has unveiled a contemporary package design that resonates with today's teenagers. In fact, 4 out of 5 teenagers said they would pick up Oxy® products with the new design when shopping. The updated packaging, coupled with teenager-focused messaging, ensures that Oxy® continues to be the go-to brand for comprehensive acne care.

Expanding the Product Line

The Oxy® Acne Care lineup now includes two new products: the Oxy® Acne Care Body Wash and Sensitive Pads, joining trusted favorites such as the Maximum Strength Cleanser, Sensitive Cleanser, 3-in-1 Pads, Deep Pore Pads, Spot Treatment, and Vitamin C Serum. With this expanded range, Oxy® Acne Care offers a one-stop shop for teenagers dealing with both stubborn and mild acne, ensuring that "Oxy® for Every Kind of Ne" is more than just a slogan—it's a promise.

Innovative Formulations for Clearer Skin

Oxy®'s BPO-based (Benzoyl Peroxide) acne products, including Cleansers and Spot Treatments, stand out from other acne solutions by combining safe and powerful acne-fighting Benzoyl Peroxide with skin-fortifying Prebiotics. This unique formulation not only effectively targets and treats acne at its source but also strengthens and protects the skin's natural barrier, promoting overall skin health. Oxy® is the go-to brand for all skin types and every kind of acne, offering a comprehensive approach that goes beyond ordinary acne care.

A Milestone in Acne Care Excellence

The relaunch of Oxy® Acne Care is more than just a new look; it's a celebration of The Mentholatum® Company's 135-year legacy of skincare innovation. This milestone underscores the brand's commitment to providing effective, science-backed solutions that have helped generations achieve clearer skin. The "Oxy® for Every Kind of Ne" campaign is a testament to Oxy®'s dedication to meeting the diverse needs of today's consumers. For more information, visit Oxy® Acne Care online at oxyacnecare.com.

About The Mentholatum® Company

Founded in 1889, The Mentholatum® Company has been dedicated to creating high-quality, affordable skincare products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. With a presence in over 100 countries, Mentholatum® continues to be a trusted name in healthcare and skincare.

SOURCE The Mentholatum Company