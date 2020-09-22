oXya named to "Best Place to Work" in New Jersey for the fourth year in a row

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey, in the prestigious annual survey and program run by NJBIZ, New Jersey's leading business journal. This is the fourth year in a row, and fifth time overall, in which oXya is chosen by NJBIZ as one of the best places for employees to work in the State of New Jersey.

"oXya is honored to once again be named by NJBIZ as a Best Place to Work", says Melchior du Boullay, Managing Director, Americas, at oXya. "Our employees play the most important part in oXya's success and are the leading factor in oXya achieving a 99% customer satisfaction rating, the highest in our industry. We have won four years in a row because we have the best employees, managers, and leaders that any company could ask for. Each one of our wonderful employees makes oXya the best that we can be, and a best place to work. We invest in our workforce, a strategy that has proven itself over the years, and thus we enjoy both an extremely low employee turnover and fast growth."

"The last 6 months, with the COVID pandemic, has been challenging for everyone, including oXya," says du Boullay. "While we continued to support our enterprise customers throughout that time, all of our employees have been working from home for many months. In order to maintain some of the in-person experiences while not being in the office, we have been investing in online social activities. Our goal continues to focus on boosting morale and maintaining ongoing connections between employees. Our '[email protected]' team has been creating weekly opportunities for our employees to meet online, play fun games together, video chat on things not related to work, and other activities – all in order to support one another during this difficult time in which our employees are isolated and cannot meet in-person".

The "Best Places to Work" program identifies, recognizes, and honors the top places of employment in New Jersey that benefit the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. Winners are decided based upon their participation with the Best Places to Work survey, which confidentially collects data so that workers can comfortably share feedback about their employers, and for those companies to learn from and act on what they learn.

About oXya

oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a global leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya designs, migrates and runs mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations for hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations. Whether customer's SAP and IT systems run on a private, public, or hybrid cloud, oXya experts manage their SAP system and orchestrate the different clouds and their capabilities, to deliver best SLA/Price ratio for the customer. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model, and benefit from an all-inclusive pricing model. These features lead to an astounding 99% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services (Summer 2018 results). For more information, visit www.oXya.com

SOURCE oXya, a Hitachi Group Company

Related Links

http://www.oXya.com

