OXYGEN ESPORTS EMBRACES THE ELEMENTS WITH REVAMPED BRANDING

News provided by

Oxygen Esports

11 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

OXYGEN ESPORTS CONTINUES TO PUSH THE STATUS QUO IN ESPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Esports (OXG), the parent company of the Boston Breach and Boston Uprising, are excited to reveal their new branding which includes an updated look and feel as well as a modernized logo. OXG was founded to breathe new life into the esports team eco-system and the rebrand symbolizes the immense progress the organization has made to date and charts the course for OXG moving into the future.

Continue Reading

Oxygen Esports launched in 2020 with the goal of bringing esports to everyone in the New England market and beyond. In three short years, OXG has expanded its roster count to six teams, including franchises in the Overwatch League™ and Call of Duty League™. Oxygen Esports is also a leader in the live events space, hosting over 100 events at their Helix eSports facility in Foxborough, MA. Additionally, The Boston Breach hosted Call of Duty League™ Major II at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway and in the process broke the attendance record for a team hosted major.

"Our rebrand comes at a perfect time for OXG as our evolution and growth over the last three years has provided us a heightened platform and opportunity as a brand," said Dani Marks, Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We believe the new look and feel encapsulates our fan's favorite elements from all our brands and welcomes our new supporters from the Boston Breach and Boston Uprising to the greater Oxygen Esports family. We are humbled by how our community has embraced the OXG brand and believe that as stewards of the organization our new look and feel will allow us to continue to grow alongside our following."

Boston, known as the City of Champions, has always been a home for sports excellence. Just as Boston has consistently raised the bar in traditional sports, esports is growing to cater to the city's passionate fanbase. With OXG leading the charge, Boston is emerging as a preeminent hub for esports talent and events. OXG strives to accelerate the growth of the community in New England while driving to meet the standard of the Boston sports legacy.

Join the movement and be a part of the excitement. Stay connected with Oxygen Esports on all major social media platforms, @OXG_Esports and visit our website www.oxgesports.com.

About Oxygen Esports

Oxygen Esports ("OXG"), established in 2020, is New England's premier multi-title esports organization. Headquartered in Foxborough, Massachusetts and backed by some of Boston's most prominent sports and gaming experts, OXG is breathing new life into the team landscape with a data driven approach to talent acquisition and fan base engagement, proven in the market by its track record of success.

Today, OXG competes in some of the most prestigious esports leagues, including Call of Duty League™ (Boston Breach), Overwatch League™ (Boston Uprising), Rainbow Six Siege North American League, Rocket League Championship Series, Valorant and others.

Contact: Dani Marks, [email protected]

SOURCE Oxygen Esports

