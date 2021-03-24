oXYGen Financial Opens New Location In Boulder, CO – Matt Goldstein Will Be Managing Director

The newest location, to be managed by seasoned financial advisor Matt Goldstein is the latest branch location opened by oXYGen Financial. Goldstein explained his rational for partnering with oXYGen Financial. "I needed to be at a place where I had complete independence and autonomy to do what's best for my clients with no limitations," Goldstein explains "I knew I had to take our practice in a different direction, and I know what oXYGen stands for and the success they are building for their clients. It was a no-brainer."

The Boulder community can look forward to the amenities that come with the oXYGen Financial name. It was a deciding factor for Goldstein when joining the oXYGen team. "I think the technology is unbelievable, world class technology. Our clients' ability to interact with us and their accounts is going to be much easier."

Matt Goldstein is opening the newest oXYGen branch alongside his business partner, Chelsea Tankus. Matt states, "Her and I are fantastic partners for this new endeavor and I couldn't be more excited." Tankus echoed Goldstein's sentiment on the technology oXYGen Financial provides to its clients saying, "The maneuverability and the time that the technology provided is going to ease up for us will be a game changer and allow us to provide the wonderful service to clients that we want to deliver."

"We are excited to have Matt and his team join oXYGen Financial," said Ted Jenkin CEO and Co-Founder of oXYGen Financial. "We are continuously looking for talented financial advisors who can help more clients breathe easier® about life. While many companies still push proprietary products, we embrace the idea of being a true fiduciary through a high tech and high touch approach."

oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families including a budgetologist to help business and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

Goldstein pinpointed the opening branch's focus with the business owner and retiree market, but identifies their ideal client as "someone who wants to live their best life and realizes time is their most valuable asset." Matt Goldstein goes on to say, "There's nothing outside of your health more important than your financial health. What we really want to do is work with people who realize they could do it on their own but they would rather work with an experienced team they can trust."

"We are excited to add oXYGen to the dynamic Boulder landscape. Our goal is for oXYGen Financial to become a financial hub of commerce and community for residents and businesses who live and work here. Boulder is the perfect market for the oXYGen brand, and we invite everyone to stop by to discover a breathe easier® way to financial planning and advice."

oXYGen Financial was co-founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 1.9 billion AUA. They are routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal and plan to open five more locations over the next year. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to oXYGen Financial or oXYGen Financial Boulder locally in Boulder.

