oXYGen Financial Opens New Location in Savannah, GA - Headed by Advisor Hugh Hale

SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based oXYGen Financial, one of the pioneers of Generation X and Y financial services, is opening another new location in Savannah, Georgia. oXYGen Financial has more than 1.9 billion dollars under advisement across their six locations.

oXYGen Financial, Inc Savannah's team, Hugh Hale and Eric Davidson.

The newest location, to be managed by seasoned financial advisor Hugh Hale, is the latest branch location opened by oXYGen Financial. Hale explained his rationale for partnering with oXYGen Financial. "The value proposition of oXYGen Financial is second to none," Hale explains "If you look at the growth, the culture, and success of oXYGen Financial as a company, it's really the anti-financial services firm. It's a can-do firm that is more interested in saying yes to marketing, yes to innovation."

Hugh Hale is opening the newest oXYGen branch alongside business partner, Eric Davidson. Hugh states, "Eric and I are partners in this and best friends. We have known each other for over 30 years and I've got his back and he's got mine." Hale's close relationship to Davidson is a cornerstone of the business.

Hugh Hale's passion for business owners was a driving force to the opening of the Savannah branch. Hale states, "I love business owners because I am one. Business owners as a group are giving their 100% every day. They put themselves out there to create a better life for them and their families."

oXYGen Financial has been using a specialized proprietary process through a Private CFO® concept for more than a decade and has introduced new services for families, including what is called a budgetologist, to help businesses and individuals become better at managing their cash flow.

"We are excited to add oXYGen to the dynamic Savannah landscape," says oXYGen Financial CEO, Ted Jenkin. "Our goal is for oXYGen Financial to become a financial hub of commerce and community for residents and businesses who live and work here. Savannah is the perfect market for the oXYGen brand, and we invite everyone to stop by to discover a breathe easier® way to financial planning and advice."

oXYGen Financial was co-founded in 2008, and the company now has more than 1.9 billion AUA. They are routinely featured in the Wall Street Journal and plan to open more locations over the next year. To learn more about oXYGen Financial, go to oXYGen Financial or oXYGen Financial Savannah locally in Savannah.

For Information: www.oxygenfinancial.com

Contact: Ted Jenkin 800-355-9318

