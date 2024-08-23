OXYGEN FOR SPORT Achieves Informed Sport Certification

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OXYGEN FOR SPORT from O2Boost® LLC recently earned certification from the Informed Sport program. Informed Sport certification provides the highest level of quality assurance of dietary supplements by testing every batch for substances banned in sport.

OXYGEN FOR SPORT Designed for elite, professional, and amateur athletes, as well as members of the armed forces and other professionals subject to drug testing; every batch tested for banned substances in sport, both before and after being released to market. OXYGEN FOR SPORT Certified by Informed Sport, recognized and trusted worldwide, offers peace of mind, minimizing risk of inadvertent doping or harmful side effects due to supplement use.

Not only does O2Boost seek to provide the highest level of third-party certification for its OXYGEN FOR SPORT supplement, but also proudly manufactures all brands in the United States in a HACCP certified (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) and cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) FDA certified facility.

"At O2Boost, we recognize the critical importance of trust and transparency in the supplement industry, particularly for athletes facing strict anti-doping regulations," said Leslie Peters, President of O2Boost. "The Informed Sport certification confirms that OXYGEN FOR SPORT has undergone extensive testing for banned substances, enabling our users to perform at their best with complete confidence. It reinforces our commitment to quality and demonstrates our dedication to providing athletes and health-conscious consumers with products of the highest quality, backed by rigorous testing. This gives our customers the peace of mind they deserve, and we are proud to be a trusted partner in their wellness journey."

Developed in 2008, Informed Sport is a global banned substance testing program designed to provide elite athletes with the assurance that the supplements they're using are tested to the highest of standards. All certified products are tested for over 260 substances banned in sport using ISO/IEC 17025 accredited methods, the standard within the supplement industry.

"Achieving certification with Informed Sport showcases a brand's dedication to providing a high-quality product for their customers," said INFORMED's Business Development Director Paul Klinger. "When an athlete sees the Informed Sport logo on OXYGEN FOR SPORT packaging, they can be assured every single batch has been tested and has undergone our robust certification process. Along with banned substance testing, we also perform a manufacturing assessment and raw material check to further minimize the risk of banned substance contamination."

About O2BOOST®

O2Boost LLC is a USA-based company holding the exclusive rights to make Dietary Supplements and Nutritional products with the unique ingredient Ox66®, aka "Powdered Oxygen". At O2Boost we are passionate about improving the lives of people by delivering premium, healthy products through world-class research, innovation, and manufacturing. Our company is dedicated to maintaining excellence in all production processes, delivering safe, effective options for various health and fitness needs.

For more information about O2Boost and OXYGEN FOR SPORT visit www.o2boost66.com.

For more information about Ox66® visit www.hemo2.com.

About INFORMED

The INFORMED brands are global quality assurance and certification programs designed for the sports and dietary supplement industry. The programs including Informed Sport, Informed Choice, Informed Protein, Informed Manufacturer, and Informed Ingredient are members of LGC ASSURE - which brings together four of LGC's leading brands to provide a connected series of supply chain assurance solutions.

For more information on these programs visit www.wetestyoutrust.com.

