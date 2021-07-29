Oxygen Forensics Delivers an Innovative Update With Release of Oxygen Forensic Detective v.13.7

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version to its all-inclusive, flagship software Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.7. This update presents significant improvements to the Oxygen Forensic® Cloud Extractor and KeyScout, an additional Device and Case Description field, and new extraction methods for multiple apps.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.7 brings various enhancements to some of Oxygen Forensics' most utilized tools, the Oxygen Forensic® Cloud Extractor and KeyScout. Most notable for the powerful Cloud Extractor is the added ability to extract Discord data by simply scanning a QR code with the subject-of-interest's phone, making it the fastest and easiest way to acquire app data.

In regards to KeyScout, Oxygen Forensics enhanced this cutting-edge tool to support the Deflate64 format, which enables investigators to import images created by the KAPE utility. Additional KeyScout improvements include updated support for Telegram Desktop, improved parsing of Jump Lists and extraction of LNK files, added ability to extract passwords saved in Microsoft Edge and more.

With the new option to create and add descriptions to cases and devices, investigators can easily make their investigations more informative and organized by adding custom fields. Currently, users have the option to add the following fields to case descriptions — case date, case location, case number, case type, examiner, investigator, organization and, now, they may create their own.

Oftentimes, messengers are where investigators find the most critical evidence. To ensure investigators have access to Viber data, Oxygen Forensics adds OxyAgent logical extractions to their Oxygen Forensic® Detective extraction catalog. Impressively, Viber has accrued about 260 million active monthly users, most of which reside in Eastern Europe, Russia, Middle East, and Asia. This update allows investigators to acquire Viber data from any unlocked Android device by using the Oxygen Forensic® OxyAgent. Investigators will be able to acquire account information, contacts, calls, private chats, and group chats.

Oxygen Forensic Detective v.13.7 provides investigators the opportunity to take their investigations to the next level. With enhancements to app support, extraction, parsing, and export capabilities, the digital forensic leader delivers yet another versatile software update.

