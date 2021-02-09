Oxygen Forensics Wastes No Time Introducing Cutting-Edge Features in Latest Release

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of the latest version to its all-in-one forensic solution, Oxygen Forensic® Detective. With new extraction methods, access to geodata from millions of networks worldwide, and added Face Search capabilities, Oxygen Forensics wastes no time introducing cutting-edge new features with this release.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.3 takes significant steps in expanding extraction support by implementing two new extraction methods. Through password brute force and data extraction, the new "Sony MTK Dump" extraction method enables investigators to bypass screen locks and create full physical dumps of Sony devices based on MTK chipsets. This update also offers a new physical extraction method for Android devices based on Qualcomm chipsets. Investigators will now be able to apply a built-in exploit to gain root rights and perform a physical acquisition, only if the device is unlocked and with the appropriate Security Patch Level.

To further equip investigators, Oxygen Forensics added support for WiGLE, a database used to compile geodata from wireless networks all around the world. With access to 43 million networks worldwide, investigators will now have the ability to acquire critical geolocation information, such as point coordinates, channels, access point name, last updated time, addresses, and more. Considering the importance of geodata in investigations, the inclusion of this feature will surely aid many investigators.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.13.3 continues to take the previously introduced Facial Categorization engine to the next level by adding Face Search capabilities. This will allow investigators to search and locate images of specific faces by uploading their own unique set of reference photos. Once the search is complete, Oxygen Forensic® Detective will display a description listing percent similarity, age, sex, race, emotion, and source file.

With a historic year behind them, Oxygen Forensics appears to have continued its momentum into the new year. When asked what the digital forensics community could expect in the upcoming year, COO Lee Reiber said, "We are focusing on the needs of our customers and the rapidly changing digital landscape. We will continue to bring innovative features that assist today's investigators in the only all-in-one solution on the market. From mobile devices to wearables and computer artifacts to cloud services, we have you covered."

It is clear that Oxygen Forensics is working hard to exceed the expectation of its customers. With multiple groundbreaking releases under the company's belt, the upcoming year is looking promising for Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

The full list of 13.3 updates can be found here.

