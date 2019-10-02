Oxygen Plus Boosts Energy And Recovery In Select Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

As the informed consumer knows, drinking alcohol depletes the oxygen content in the bloodstream. The use of supplemental oxygen, like Oxygen Plus, increases the amount of oxygen to the body's cells, serving as an aid to help lessen, and recover from, the negative effects of alcohol consumption.

Committed to product quality, the environment and health, Oxygen Plus's wellness-focused company pairs well with Spec's mission to "keep everyone in good spirits," thanks to the store's high-quality food and beverage offerings. "Given the type of store that we are, Oxygen Plus is a unique product to sell," said Peter Gryska, Director of Grocery Operations at Spec's. "There's not a lot out there on the market like it."

Like the popular oxygen bars in Las Vegas and the booming IV hydration clinics in cities across the nation, Spec's offering of Oxygen Plus portable oxygen canisters gives partiers a convenient and effective way to boost oxygen levels to normal, healthy levels – so they can think, feel and perform their best.

"For 16 years, Oxygen Plus has been helping people benefit from oxygen's restorative benefits by making our products available in specialty retail stores and online," said Founder and President of Oxygen Plus, Christine Warren. "Now, through our retail success with Spec's, we are reaching more active, health-conscious people in Texas."

In addition to its top-selling O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi products, Oxygen Plus's flagship O+ Elevate Pack, which includes a reusable O-Stick shell and two starter O+ Refills, is an environmentally-considerate oxygen product that's ideal for work, home, and play. For more information on Oxygen Plus or to purchase, please visit your local Spec's store or the Oxygen Plus website, oxygenplus.com.

