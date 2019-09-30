Oxygen Plus Expands In Select 7-Eleven Convenience Stores

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneer of portable recreational oxygen since 2005, Oxygen Plus (O+), Inc. is excited to announce expanded availability of its oxygen canisters in select 7-Eleven franchise stores across the U.S. 7-Eleven joins various independent retailers and big box chains, including select Target locations, which carry the brand's innovative, sleek and lightweight canisters of pure, breathable oxygen. Meeting current convenience store trends with its healthy and environmentally-considerate canned oxygen, the company's O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi products are being purchased by 7-Eleven's growing health-conscious consumer, who want an alternative to energy and recovery shots, drinks and supplements as well as inhaled substances, including vaping. Replenishing depleted oxygen levels to optimal levels, the pure oxygen in Oxygen Plus is an effective solution to combatting fatigue, mental fogginess, extreme physical exertion, higher altitude and alcohol.