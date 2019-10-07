Oxygen Plus Helps Outdoor Enthusiasts Feel And Perform Better At Higher Elevation With Pure Recreational Oxygen In A Can

Assembled, quality-controlled and filled in the U.S.A., Oxygen Plus offers a line of sleek, lightweight canisters containing pure, breathable oxygen that is effortlessly inhaled through the mouth or nose. Free of any additives, flavors or scents, Oxygen Plus allows users to boost oxygen levels on demand. At higher elevation, usually around 5,000 feet above sea level, inhaling the purest form of recreational oxygen can help supplement the diminished amount of oxygen that reaches the bloodstream, which occurs due to higher atmospheric pressure which enlarges oxygen molecules. With each deep breath of Oxygen Plus, outdoor enthusiasts can quickly, and more readily, combat the effects of altitude, which can include fatigue, shortness of breath and mental fogginess. Manufacturing North America's smallest-size, most sleekest medium-size and largest-size canister, the company's O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi oxygen canisters, which, respectively, contain 24, 50 and 220 breaths of pure recreational oxygen, helps enhance energy levels, increase stamina, improve physical performance, and more quickly recover from vigorous exercise or a lively après ski.

For more than 16 years, Oxygen Plus has helped hikers, skiers and other active, wellness-minded persons make the most out of every adventure with its design-winning portable oxygen in a can.

"Oxygen Plus allows thrill seekers, adventurers and anyone who loves the great outdoors to focus on the fun and forget about the side effects of altitude, alcohol and extreme physical exertion," said Christine Warren, Founder and President of Oxygen Plus. "We are proud of our long history as the leading supplier of portable recreational oxygen, which keeps active and health-minded individuals at peak performance levels. It fulfills our mission to make a significant contribution to the well-being of humankind."

In addition to Oxygen Plus's fully recyclable, flavor- and scent-free, O+ Mini, O+ Skinni and O+ Biggi canisters, the brand's flagship O+ Elevate Pack offers environmentally-conscious consumers a reusable O-Stick dispensing shell and two starter O+ Refills which are ideal for work, home and play. For more information on Oxygen Plus or to purchase, please visit the Oxygen Plus website, oxygenplus.com.

PR Contact:

Nicole Manigault

nicole@twentytwopr.com

917.348.9754

SOURCE Oxygen Plus

Related Links

http://www.oxygenplus.com

