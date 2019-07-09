Oxygen Plus Launches New And Improved O+ Biggi Wellness Product

For those who are seeking an alternative to energy drinks and vitamin supplements, the new and improved O+ Biggi provides ample breaths of pure O2 that are effortlessly inhaled through the nose or mouth with the press of a trigger. Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, professional and amateur athletes, partiers and concertgoers, the O+ Biggi is a science-backed solution to the negative effects of intense physical activity, altitude, low energy, mental fogginess and alcohol. For all day energy, the 11.25-inch tall O+ Biggi easily fits in a backpack or gym bag, allowing users to restore depleted oxygen levels to optimal levels while on the go.

"Oxygen Plus is dedicated to providing innovative wellness products that elevate the mind and body," said the company's Founder and President, Christine Warren. "As the pioneer of the growing recreational oxygen category, we felt responsible to ensure our newest, largest product lived up to the technology and value of our other products. With the announcement of our 11 liter O+ Biggi, we can now proudly say that all Oxygen Plus products contain more oxygen than the same, or similarly sized oxygen canisters, worldwide." In celebration of the new product launch, O+ is offering 20% off all O+ Biggi purchases on oxygenplus.com from July 8th-15th.

In addition to the new and improved O+ Biggi canister, Oxygen Plus offers a variety of high quality, recyclable products including the O+ Elevate Pack, which comes with a reusable O-Stick and two starter O+ Refills, the O+ Mini, and the O+ Skinni. Each O+ product is available online at oxygenplus.com and at select retailers. For more information on the O+ Biggi and Oxygen Plus, visit our website, oxygenplus.com, Instagram (@oxygen_plus) or Facebook.

Contact:

Nicole Manigault

917-348-9754

nicole@twentytwopr.com

SOURCE Oxygen Plus

Related Links

http://www.oxygenplus.com

