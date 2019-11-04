Oxygen Plus Puts Purity And Sustainability At The Forefront Of Recreational Oxygen

The full suite of the company's products is unique in North America, and perhaps the world, because Oxygen Plus products are manufactured in a clean room at a FDA-registered facility. Sourced from 99.5% Aviator Breathing Oxygen (ABO) – the same oxygen pilots breathe on airplanes (FAA, 2019) – Oxygen Plus contains pure, scent-free, moisture-free oxygen. The ABO source oxygen found in Oxygen Plus's "Pure Recreational Oxygen" products (which is ~97% when inhaled) is directly transferred or "trans-filled" into its aluminum canisters in a clean room using highly-controlled processes similar to those of medical devices and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Also, because they are flavor- and scent-free, breathing Oxygen Plus products do not have the risk of potentially dangerous aromas or additives – a major concern with vaping and vape pens recently covered in the news for their harmful side effects.

In addition to offering the highest standards of quality and purity, Oxygen Plus is committed to the environment, donating a dollar amount for every canister sold toward causes that are solving the air pollution crisis. Headquartered in the heartland of the Midwest in Edina, Minnesota, Oxygen Plus products are quality-controlled, filled and assembled in the U.S.A. Two of its products – the O+ Biggi and the O-Stick, which is part of the O+ Elevate Pack – are sourced and 100 percent made in the U.S.A. The majority of the company's product components are sourced from North or South America, with a minority originating from Italy. For quality, durability and safety, all Oxygen Plus canisters are made of pure aluminum, which are 100 percent recyclable after use.

"As an entrepreneur and former marriage and family therapist, I know our physical health and our environment can greatly impact numerous facets of everyday life," said Christine Warren, Founder and President of Oxygen Plus. "It's important that the tools in our wellness routine – and how they are made – are not only beneficial, but are inherently wholesome in their makeup, function and approach. This is why we place purity and sustainability at the core of everything we do at Oxygen Plus."

The brand's signature O+ Mini, O+ Skinni, O+ Biggi and O+ Elevate Pack offer consumers a convenient, side-effect-free source of energy and recovery for optimal health and wellness. All natural, with no calories, no carbs and no crash, Oxygen Plus products may be purchased online at oxygenplus.com, Amazon.com and at select retailers. For more information on Oxygen Plus, please visit oxygenplus.com.

Sperlich, B., Zinner, C., Krueger, M., Wegrzyk, J., Mester, J., & Holmberg, H. C. (2011). Ergogenic effect of hyperoxic recovery in elite swimmers performing high‐intensity intervals. Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, 21(6), 421-429.

Moss, MC, Scholey, AB, Wesnes, K, "Oxygen administration selectively enhances cognitive performance in healthy young adults: A placebo-controlled double-blind crossover study," Journal of Psychopharmacology, 1998 Dec;138:27-33.

Scholey AB, Moss MC, Neave N, Wesnes K, "Cognitive Performance, Hyperoxia, and Heart Rate Following Oxygen Administration in Healthy Young Adults," Physiology & Behavior, 1999 Nov;67(5):783-9.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Oxygen Equipment Use in General Aviation Operations. https://www.faa.gov/pilots/safety/pilotsafetybrochures/media/oxygen_equipment.pdf. Retrieved October 16, 2019.

PR Contact:

Nicole Manigault

nicole@twentytwopr.com

917.348.9754

SOURCE Oxygen Plus

Related Links

http://www.oxygenplus.com

