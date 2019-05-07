OYA Solar and Crauderueff & Associates partner to provide community solar + storage to low-income communities in New York

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OYA Solar, a North American turnkey solar developer, and Crauderueff & Associates, a New York affordable solar developer, have signed a joint venture to originate and develop 200 solar + storage community solar projects in New York City on the rooftops of affordable housing properties and low-income communities across the city. The partnership aims to advance the significant rooftop solar opportunity for the more than 2500 regulated affordable housing buildings in New York City, solarize low-income communities, and reduce energy costs for thousands of low- and moderate-income (LMI) New York City households. Community solar subscribers can save up to 10% on the cost of electric power.

"We're committed to helping New York tackle climate change while reducing energy costs with community solar for those who need it most. New York is a leader in developing innovative policies to help realize the goals of an equitable clean energy future," said Manish Nayar, Founder and CEO of OYA Solar. "OYA Solar looks forward to working with Crauderueff & Associates to bring affordable solar power to thousands of New Yorkers."

"Solar can help preserve New York City's affordable housing stock and reduce electric costs for our city's low-income residents. Now is the time to turn this potential to action—we can't afford to wait. We're excited to work with OYA Solar to help make New York's energy system cleaner, more diverse, and more equitable," said Rob Crauderueff, CEO of Crauderueff and Associates.

Researchers at City University of New York (CUNY) have found that two-thirds of all New York City rooftops are suitable for solar and, if harnessed, could generate 5,847 megawatts--enough energy to meet approximately half New York's peak electricity demand. Community solar + storage farms can be the solar solution that helps maximize that solar opportunity. Solar energy produced at the joint venture's community solar + storage farms will be sold at a discount to LMI households.

About OYA Solar

OYA Solar is a North American turnkey solar developer committed to developing, building, and operating solar projects that provide clean energy and widespread economic and environmental benefits for landowners, communities, and energy customers. Founded in 2009, the company has a track record of delivering projects that provide the best levelized cost of energy (LCOE) across North America. With a project development pipeline of 1000 MWs, OYA Solar is proud to be contributing to a better future.

About CRAUDERUEFF

Crauderueff is a New York-based solar developer and owner's representative for affordable housing and low-income communities. Founded in 2013, Crauderueff ensures its projects achieve deep and sustained impact for property owners and low-income communities.

